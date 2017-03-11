‘Women’s March’ outraged that feds shut down website that facilitated trafficking

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--April 9, 2018
On Friday, the feds seized a despicable website known as Backpage.com and charged its founder with 93 counts related to human trafficking. If you’ve never heard of the site, congratulations. That’s probably a sign that you’re a good person. Backpage was a bowels-of-the-internet message board where pimps and sex workers could post advertisements designed to sell themselves, their prostitutes, and – in some cases – children.
Yes, you read that right. There were ads to purchase the “services” of kids. …And those posts often used terms like “Amber Alert” as a selling point.
From the New York Times:
Since she was 14, Tiffany says, she has been sold for sex, offered via hundreds of advertisements on Backpage.com, a website that grew rich on classified ads for services like escorts, body rubs and exotic dancers. Far from being a marketplace for consensual exchanges, Backpage, the authorities said, often used teasers like “Amber Alert” and “Lolita” to signal that children were for sale.
In the midst of a Senate investigation, a federal grand jury inquiry in Arizona, two federal lawsuits and criminal charges in California accusing Backpage’s operators of pimping children, the website abruptly bowed to pressure in January and replaced its sex ads with the word “Censored” in red.
Even so, Tiffany — a street name — did not stop using the site, she said. Instead, her ads moved to Backpage’s dating section. “New in town,” read a recent one, using words that have become code for selling sex. “Looking for someone to hang out with.” Other recent dating ads listed one female as “100% young” and suggested that “oh daddy can i be your candy.”
In the fight against child sex trafficking, shutting down an epicenter like Backpage was a major victory, but one against a relentless foe that quickly unfurled new tentacles. The demise of Backpage’s adult ads undermined the trade, but it also illustrated how difficult it is to stamp out the practice of selling children for sex.
Fine. It’s not a panacea, there will obviously be other avenues through which this disgusting trade can still occur, but it’s a step in the right direction. If you’re the kind of person who wants to stop people from selling sex with children – meaning you’re a sane, compassionate, non-sick human being – this was a win. Other than pimps and traffickers, what monsters could possibly be upset over Backpage’s demise? …Enter the “Women’s March.”
In other words, the “Women’s March” – an organization that supposedly stands for the dignity, honor, and proper treatment of women – thinks the ability for sex workers to sell their services trumps the idea that children should not be sold as sex objects.
Even if you think adult prostitution should be legal, you need to deal with a few difficult facts.
The first is that it’s not legal now. If you want to change those statutes, you’re free to try. Have at it. I’d wager you’ll have trouble convincing most Americans but, if I’m wrong, there’s a process in place by which you can alter the law.
Second, there’s no excuse for defending any outlet that enables the trafficking of children. I can’t even imagine how sick you need to be before you’ll stand up for a site that’s using “Amber Alert” as an enticing selling point.
If there was any remaining doubt that the “Women’s March” is an abject fraud, this should end it.
