WhatFinger
CFPSubcribe

If you’re going to smear an American ally, at least know the details of the smear you’re trying to employ

Young fresh face of the Democratic-socialist party has no idea what she’s talking about re: Israel

By —— Bio and Archives--July 16, 2018

American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Young fresh face of the Democratic-socialist party has no idea what she’s talking about re: Israel
I’m willing to bet it went something like this:  A 20-year-old college socialist heard the phrase “Israeli occupation of Palestine” over and over again.  As her political views solidified, and she made her meteoric rise through the ranks of the now-socialist New York Democratic Party, she realized that the radical base loves to hear people say it.

Now, she’s 28 and has managed to dethrone one of her party’s former stalwarts – a man who was headed for big things nationally. She’s well aware that the pressure is on to produce. 

She never took the time to look too deeply into the Palestinian issue, so she doesn’t know much about it beyond a few key talking points. Still, she’s learned that trashing Israel is a great way to pander to her supporters.

So, during a recent interview, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decided to trot out the saying she’d been hearing for so long.

It… didn’t go well.

 

If you’re going to smear an American ally, at least know the details of the smear you’re trying to employ

Oof. Here’s a quick bit of advice for similarly-intentioned progressive hopefuls. If you’re going to smear an American ally, at least know the details of the smear you’re trying to employ.

Someone will expect you to explain yourself and, though your arguments still won’t be successful, at least you won’t end up sounding like this:

Miss Teen USA 2007 - South Carolina answers a question



Please SHARE this story as the only way for CFP to beat Facebook anti-Conservative Suppression.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Robert Laurie -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: