Young fresh face of the Democratic-socialist party has no idea what she’s talking about re: Israel

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--July 16, 2018
American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
I’m willing to bet it went something like this: A 20-year-old college socialist heard the phrase “Israeli occupation of Palestine” over and over again. As her political views solidified, and she made her meteoric rise through the ranks of the now-socialist New York Democratic Party, she realized that the radical base loves to hear people say it.
Now, she’s 28 and has managed to dethrone one of her party’s former stalwarts – a man who was headed for big things nationally. She’s well aware that the pressure is on to produce.
She never took the time to look too deeply into the Palestinian issue, so she doesn’t know much about it beyond a few key talking points. Still, she’s learned that trashing Israel is a great way to pander to her supporters.
So, during a recent interview, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decided to trot out the saying she’d been hearing for so long.
It… didn’t go well.
Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacks Israel, calls them the occupiers of Palestine.— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 16, 2018
When pressed on what she meant she struggled to give an answer and then admitted she does not know what she is talking about. pic.twitter.com/e3Uq1eupD3
Oof. Here’s a quick bit of advice for similarly-intentioned progressive hopefuls. If you’re going to smear an American ally, at least know the details of the smear you’re trying to employ.
Someone will expect you to explain yourself and, though your arguments still won’t be successful, at least you won’t end up sounding like this:
Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com
Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.