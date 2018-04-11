It seems like more and more GOP stalwarts have abandoned their principles and are almost desperate to fail

Your favorite Senators, Lindsey Graham and Cory Booker, are teaming up to protect Robert Mueller



By now, you know the score. If there’s something you can be wrong about, Lindsey Graham will – almost without fail – be wrong about it. He’s been wrong on foreign policy, wrong on the border, wrong on DACA, wrong about Trump, wrong about a variety of constitutional issues, and wrong about his almost worshipful admiration for John McCain. He is, with good reason, one of the poster children for the term RINO. Well, guess what. He’s wrong again. I know you’re shocked. This time, he’s decided to team up with Cory Booker to protect Robert Mueller’s job and investigation.

As the AP reports: A bipartisan group of four senators is moving to protect special counsel Robert Mueller’s job as President Donald Trump publicly muses about firing him. Republican Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democratic Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware and Cory Booker of New Jersey plan to introduce legislation Wednesday that would give any special counsel a 10-day window in which he or she could seek expedited judicial review of a firing, according to two people familiar with the legislation. They were not authorized to discuss the bill ahead of its release and requested anonymity. The legislation, which combines two bipartisan bills introduced last summer, signals escalating concerns in Congress as Trump has fumed about a Monday FBI raid of the office of his personal attorney, Michael Cohen. Trump has privately pondered firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and publicly criticized Mueller and his Russia probe.

South Carolina? We need to have a talk about the clown you keep electing. Obviously, we expect this kind of thing from Booker. We may not agree with him, but at least he’s doing what his constituents want. Graham is a different story. How he’s managed to hold onto his seat is God’s own private mystery. …And as for the other Republicans who’ve decided to support this idiotic legislation? I suppose, at this point, I shouldn’t be surprised. It seems like more and more GOP stalwarts have abandoned their principles and are almost desperate to fail. Lindsey Graham vows to protect Robert Mueller





