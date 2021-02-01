Your support Helps Our Journalists Seek The Truth

From The Epoch Times Staff: We are shocked. We are NOT shocked that big tech and the largest social media platforms have gone so far as to censor and ban a former President of the United States.

We are shocked that nothing is being done about it.



We are shocked at the lack of response.



And we are shocked at the lack of concern.



As you already know, many of us here at The Epoch Times have fled from our home countries to escape living under the tyranny of communism.



And we want to be very clear: what we are seeing right now scares us. The censorship we are currently experiencing is the same as the censorship we risked our lives to escape.



We believe our fundamental freedoms as Americans are at risk.

And with your help, together we can change history. Together, we can continue to make sure that Truth and Tradition prevail.



