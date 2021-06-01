New Tripartite Pact (NTP): Scientific Community, Medical Profession, Political Class,

COVID-19 Is Never Going Away

I don’t pretend to be a doctor or have any medical training. But, I do have a sense of awareness and I am curious about what I perceive as aberrant behavior from the scientific community, the medical profession and the political class, or, as I would call it, the New Tripartite Pact (NTP). They have an agenda. I am just recovering from the COVID and along with acquiring immunity, I believe I now have a set of clear eyes to see what is going on with COVID-19. I do not follow the crowd. There was an invitation-only pandemic exercise called Event 201 that occurred on October 18, 2019 in New York City. It was hosted by Johns Hopkins Center For Health Security, The World Economic Forum (WEF), and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Nearly 130 people attended the exercises. These groups are globalist in essence. They are working to end all sovereign government throughout the world and make no effort to hide it. All in the name of climate change.

There is no intention to ever make COVID-19 go away Event 201 was a simulator to test the response to an outbreak of a coronavirus transmitted from bats to pigs to people in China. If anyone saw the 2011 movie, Contagion, the scenario is curiously similar, except that there is no proof that COVID-19 came from any animal and was transferred to humans. There is every indication that COVID-19 was manufactured. In December, 2019, COVID-19 broke out. If anyone reading this article believes in coincidences, you can stop now. For the rest of the world, read on. There is no intention to ever make COVID-19 go away. The NTP plan is to keep the world population vaccinated, in fear, and to maintain surveillance and control of the people by the political class. President Trump was in the way. He had to be eliminated. Admittedly, but understandably, Trump was taken in by both Fauci and Birx. We gave the political class, the scientific community and pharmaceutical companies powers that they have no intention of ever giving back. Does anyone find it odd that hospital administrators, from the start, were dictating to their doctors how to administer care to COVID patients, what medicines to use, not to use, what to call cause of death? Doctors were fired and/or disciplined for using well-known, proven prophylactics like Hydroxychloroquine, and Ivermectin. Look up Ivermectin on the net and it will say “Using any treatment for COVID-19 that’s not approved or authorized by the FDA, unless part of a clinical trial, can cause serious harm.” Are they serious? Are there any thinking people left or has everyone collectively lost their minds? This New Tripartite Pact pushes, and pushes, and pushes the world into taking an experimental vaccine that IS NOT approved by the FDA, is administered without notice to the patient that they are taking part in a massive clinical trial, part of an experiment, that has already killed tens of thousands of people, and is causing great harm to both young and old, and yet they keep pushing. Why? Companies that are mandating these vaccines on their employees have no idea what they are doing. British Airways, who mandates vaccines, recently lost four pilots in their 40s and 50s, and have no explanation as to why their pilots died. Of course not! They are not going to admit the possibility that the vaccines they forced on their people might have killed them…liability! Has anyone ever seen the medical community, the ‘woke’ corporations, and the political class as concerned with our health?

COVID-19 is the tool of the globalists, the pharmaceutical companies, the international bankers Whatever happened to the first medical law, Do No Harm? It is well-known that the Gates family are eugenicists, that is, they are committed to population control of both human and animal food sources. All for climate control. So there is no confusion, Gates’s plan is to destroy animal agriculture, kill off food herds (National Review - 2/16/21), and force people to eat synthetic beef made from stem cells in a lab (ibid). Bill’s late father was a eugenicist and on the board of Planned Parenthood, founded by the well known racist and fellow eugenicist, Margaret Sanger. Her main goal was to restrict or exterminate the Black population in America, The Negro Project - 1939. The Gates family is now the largest owner of agricultural land in the United States. The goal of the once manufacturer of mediocre software, along with Anthony Fauci, is to “remake the infrastructures of human existence”. The next major pandemic will be called the Spars Pandemic. You can read about it in a scenario written by Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. It will be with us from 2025 until about 2028 and then on and on. Nothing is going back to normal. They are going to keep the world population drugged and in fear in order to achieve their Great Reset. And that is the point. COVID-19 is the tool of the globalists, the pharmaceutical companies, the international bankers.

COVID-19 is The Great Reset COVID-19 is The Great Reset. We were warned many years ago by Rush Limbaugh, bless his memory, that climate change would be the catalyst for a massive power grab. And so, it is here. The globalists have managed to sufficiently alarm enough misinformed and ignorant people. They even use children as their tools. This Greta Thunberg thing is nothing less than child abuse. Her stage parents and the alarmist Left are using her as a prop. This little girl suffered from depression at 8 years old, was diagnosed with autism and obsessive compulsive disorder. She was also diagnosed with a severe eating disorder and actually stopped eating for two months. She goes around the world displaying her anger at everyday people for putting her in danger while the Left and her parents are the real guilty parties. Unless we resist, they are going to take everything from us. They will stop at nothing. The scientific community and the medical profession have gone full-political. The climate control agenda has every intention of putting us all in chains. They sold it; too many of us have bought it. COVID-19 is never going away. It will morph into any number of related diseases that will keep the population drugged, under foot, fearful, and compliant. But, we still have the final say.



SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS