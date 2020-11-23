2017 Video Shows Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock Believes ‘Racism’ Is ‘America’s Preexisting Condition’

Rev. Raphael Warnock preached in 2017 that “America’s preexisting condition” is “racism” during at least two of the several speeches and sermons Warnock has given that have come under scrutiny for their radical messaging.

Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, said at a New Baptist Covenant event on June 29, 2017, that he "would not be a prophet" if he did not inform his audience "that racism is America's preexisting condition":






