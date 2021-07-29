A California Marine Stands To Defend His Children From Forced Masks in School

John Spiropoulos continues supporting parents as they fight against Critical Race Theory lesson plans and mandated masks in schools.

In this video report, John helps share the message of one “veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Kevin McGowen.” As noted in the interview by Spiropolous, Mr. McGowen, “Never thought he’d have to later fight for his children to go to school mask-free. He never even considered that he’d have to battle against a Marxist ideology being taught in U.S. schools. But he’s joined the fight.”—More…





