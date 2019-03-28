One chapter may be ending but never fear the sequels are here

A Coup Wrapped in a Hoax Inside a Vendetta

After 675 days of investigation, 2,800 subpoenas, 500 warrants, and 500 witness interviews here are a few things that never happened in the time-consuming, money-wasting, slanderous attempt to erase the results of the 2016 election known as the Mueller investigation: After endless speculation and daily smears Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and other people whose supposed legal jeopardy was the subject of around-the-clock media speculation in the last year were not indicted. No one in the Trump campaign or his inner circle was implicated or charged with conspiring with Russia to fix the 2016 election, as the media authoritatively claimed day-after-day throughout the last two years. The president was not subpoenaed though the almost hysterical pundits of the propaganda arm of the Democrat Party known as the drive-by media assured us he would be. Though endless hours of speculation centered on the President’s imminent firing of Mueller it never happened The ceaseless attacks against President Trump disguised as news constantly told us the President obstructed justice by interfering with the Mueller investigation. However, in a letter to Congress, Attorney General Barr after mentioning he was required to notify lawmakers if any top Justice Department officials ever interfered with the Mueller investigation stated, “There were no such instances.”

Completing an investigation initiated by the CABAL in the Justice Department dedicated to reversing the outcome of the 2016 election, an investigation which did not meet the Justice Department’s own standard for appointing a Special Prosecutor; the presence of an underlying crime, Mueller is finally finished. Not long after the news broke, Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts said, “The feeling at the White House right now is that this is finally over.” Unfortunately for those of us who want to get about the business of making America great again this will probably be a yes and a no. Mueller’s report not recommending any additional indictments doesn’t mean that the Democrats have given up on their eternal Trump-Russia investigation. Since those who knew there was nothing to this in the first place anticipated this possibility. This is why the House Democrats jump started new Trump-Russia investigations to ensure it will never be over. Does anyone doubt such investigations will continue, at least until the 2020 elections? In reality this has been and is government funded media fueled opposition research and Democrat campaigning for whichever socialist they eventually nominate. During one of their relentless wall-to-wall bash Trump panels even the dying CNN, nest of the most outspoken of the so-called journalists suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, had to admit this was a “Huge Victory for the President,” and that Trump was “Vindicated.” Here are few samplings from their less than enthusiastic announcement of their long sought dream: the end of the Mueller investigation.

Their Commander Wolf Blitzer said, “President Trump has won a huge victory.” Evan Pérez commented, “He’s been vindicated by them.” The rabidly anti-Trump Gloria Borger agreed, “And then he’s now vindicated, exactly.” She added, “You know–how do you manage that politically? I mean, we obviously can’t jump the gun here. We have to see what comes out from Barr, and what’s in the report. But if I’m at Mar-A-Lago with the president, as Pamela has been reporting, the lawyers are … that I would be very happy.” Another of CNN’s trained talking heads Shimon Prokupecz said, “A couple of victories here. The president did not have to sit down for an interview. They were so concerned about that, because he’d get caught up in lies–and there’d be perjury traps. Okay, so that’s now over. No more people being indicted. Sealed, unsealed–no more indictments. Mueller is done. Huge victory for the president.” The uncompromising off the rails nature of these investigations is exemplified in their incessant demands for President Trump’s tax returns. He’s been audited by the IRS every year for more than a dozen years. Does anyone believe if the highly politicized Obama IRS of Commissioner Douglas Shulman and Lois Lerner had found any irregularities in Trump’s returns they wouldn’t have been leaked? Does anyone in the Democrat echo chamber media ever mention that Nancy Pelosi refuses to make her tax returns public?

So one chapter may be ending but never fear the sequels are here. It is all about damaging President Trump enough so that he will lose his bid for re-election. Add the votes of the low-information and indoctrinated by the nightly news sheep to the illegals, the felons, the socialists, and the America Last crowd and the Democrats hope to deliver us to Bernie, Beto, and their Green New Deal brand of Venezuelan worker’s paradise. Let’s hope there’re enough people who’ve swallowed the red pill, had the scales wiped from their eyes, and realize the entire Trump – Russia side show was designed to front for a silent coup and to cover up the only real colluding that took place in the 2016 election. Hillary colluding with DNC to rig the nomination process against Bernie. And Hillary’s campaign colluding with Fusion GPS who hired former British spy Christopher Steele to compile a “dossier” filled with fake news and garbage that was all dressed up by the FBI, taken to the FISA Court, and presented as a legitimate intelligence document. Let’s hope.

Dr. Owens teaches History, Political Science, and Religion. He is the Historian of the Future @

drrobertowens.com

Follow Dr. Robert Owens on Facebook or Twitter @ Drrobertowens / Edited by Dr. Rosalie Owens