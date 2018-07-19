A Ton of Diamonds – for Everyone

A new study, just published in the journal Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems , claims to have found the mother lode – quadrillion tons of diamonds. To put that number into a more understandable perspective; it equates to 1,000,000,000,000,000 tons (I’m using metric tons, i.e. 1,000 kg), hence 1,000 kg/ton, times 1,000 g/kg, times 4 carat/g, and it all comes to a cool 4,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 carat of diamonds (possibly in liquid form at a zillion degrees mixed in magma).

With a world population of (rounded up) 10,000,000,000, that would equate to 400,000,000,000 carat per every man, woman, and child on earth.

Of course, not every diamond is perfect in colour, clarity, and size. So, let’s make some guesstimate adjustments:

Colour

In its purest form, diamonds consist solely of carbon atoms in a particular atomic arrangement and are colourless. Colour is produced by miniscule imperfections of other elements or small defects in the diamond structure. However, colour preferences may be a personal choice and, in recent years, various coloured stones were propagated as more desirable than others. For arguments’ sake, let me assume that only 10% (but of that 10% only 20 to 30 % can actually be cut) of raw diamonds are colourless.

Clarity

Many natural diamonds have inclusions, mostly consisting of graphite (another form of carbon). If such inclusions can be detected under a jeweler’s loupe with 10-times magnification, the inclusions reduce the diamonds’ desirability. For arguments’ sake, let me assume that only 1% of raw diamonds are without such inclusions. Other inclusions include fracture feathers, two and three phase inclusions and foreign material: such as “phantom crystals” of other minerals.

Size

Clearly, size matters. The largest (raw) diamonds ever found were in the order of 1,000 to 3,000 carat (Cullinan Diamond). Stones of such size are extremely rare. Wikipedia lists only three diamonds ever found with a weight of over 1,000 carat. In the range of 200 to 1,000 carat, the count is in the hundreds, with a major portion of that from the Cullinan Diamond Mine in South Africa. In modern times, however, many mines have adjusted their mining and sorting equipment to allow the passage of larger material and, thus, prevent breaking larger diamonds that would have been broken earlier.