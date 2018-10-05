It has been true for a while that men accused of sexual assault or sexual harassment on college campuses are tried by kangaroo courts. In fact, railroading students accused of such things was official policy in President Obama’s Department of Education. But now the same mob mentality has taken over the nation’s capital.

President Trump lashed out at left-wingers this week, declaring that the out-of-control leftist-manufactured controversies raging around Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court prove it is a “very scary time for young men.”

The idea of masculinity itself is under attack, as if being male were a disease. Being aggressive and pushing boundaries, that is, being manly, is treated as toxic behavior. Political lynchings of men, especially Caucasians and those to the right of center, have become increasingly commonplace. “White men are presumed guilty because they are white men, because they are supposedly in a position of privilege,” Ben Shapiro said recently.

In his comments Trump was addressing the morbid and skewed totalitarian puritanism that reigns in official Washington right now. Sexual witch hunts targeting men with the wrong political beliefs or jurisprudential outlooks have become the norm in the Supreme Court confirmation process. Just ask Clarence Thomas.

As the absurd sex claims against Kavanaugh have been fizzling out, the Left has shifted the goalposts, accusing the would-be justice of being an abusive drunk on the basis of his otherwise banal, totally ordinary youthful experimentation with beverage alcohol. It’s not that left-wingers are opposed to the consumption of alcohol – they just want to come up with any excuse they can to prevent Kavanaugh (or any other Trump nominee to the high court) from moving forward. Left-wingers have even claimed that Kavanaugh’s wholly justified righteous indignation at being accused with no credible evidence whatsoever of being a party to gang rape somehow shows he lacks the temperament to sit on the Supreme Court.

Whatever Kavanaugh says or does he’s damned in the eyes of the Left. They will continue to attack him with a religious zeal whether the FBI’s redundant supplemental investigation turns up anything worthy of further examination.

Whether Kavanaugh is confirmed or not, the hazy, still-uncorroborated allegations leveled at him by Christine Blasey Ford will have staying power. This is because the character-assassins of the Left hellbent on sabotaging Kavanaugh control the culture. They will continue to slander the judge till their dying days.