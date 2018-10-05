By Matthew Vadum —— Bio and Archives--October 5, 2018
American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
President Trump lashed out at left-wingers this week, declaring that the out-of-control leftist-manufactured controversies raging around Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court prove it is a “very scary time for young men.”
It has been true for a while that men accused of sexual assault or sexual harassment on college campuses are tried by kangaroo courts. In fact, railroading students accused of such things was official policy in President Obama’s Department of Education. But now the same mob mentality has taken over the nation’s capital.
The idea of masculinity itself is under attack, as if being male were a disease. Being aggressive and pushing boundaries, that is, being manly, is treated as toxic behavior. Political lynchings of men, especially Caucasians and those to the right of center, have become increasingly commonplace. “White men are presumed guilty because they are white men, because they are supposedly in a position of privilege,” Ben Shapiro said recently.
In his comments Trump was addressing the morbid and skewed totalitarian puritanism that reigns in official Washington right now. Sexual witch hunts targeting men with the wrong political beliefs or jurisprudential outlooks have become the norm in the Supreme Court confirmation process. Just ask Clarence Thomas.
As the absurd sex claims against Kavanaugh have been fizzling out, the Left has shifted the goalposts, accusing the would-be justice of being an abusive drunk on the basis of his otherwise banal, totally ordinary youthful experimentation with beverage alcohol. It’s not that left-wingers are opposed to the consumption of alcohol – they just want to come up with any excuse they can to prevent Kavanaugh (or any other Trump nominee to the high court) from moving forward. Left-wingers have even claimed that Kavanaugh’s wholly justified righteous indignation at being accused with no credible evidence whatsoever of being a party to gang rape somehow shows he lacks the temperament to sit on the Supreme Court.
Whatever Kavanaugh says or does he’s damned in the eyes of the Left. They will continue to attack him with a religious zeal whether the FBI’s redundant supplemental investigation turns up anything worthy of further examination.
Whether Kavanaugh is confirmed or not, the hazy, still-uncorroborated allegations leveled at him by Christine Blasey Ford will have staying power. This is because the character-assassins of the Left hellbent on sabotaging Kavanaugh control the culture. They will continue to slander the judge till their dying days.
The Torquemada-style approach to sexual abuse claims has been in vogue for years and young men have become its frequent victims. False rape claims are already distressingly common but in the #MeToo era of the 24-hour news cycle they get sensationalized like never before.
At least those accused in rape hoaxes in 2006 and 2014 were able to fight back and clear their names.
Stripper Crystal Gail Mangum’s false 2006 claim that three members of Duke University’s men’s lacrosse team was initially believed and those who questioned it were demonized. One of the reasons she was taken seriously was the fact that she was black and the lacrosse players were white.
Rolling Stone was forced to retract its infamous 2014 article falsely accusing members of a University of Virginia fraternity of gang rape.
But nowadays the accusations spread at lightning speed and get amplified in social media, allowing the Left to ruin a man’s reputation in mere minutes.
Which brings us back to President Trump and his defense of Kavanaugh.
A reporter said, “Your son, Mr. President, says that he fears more for his sons, at this point in the MeToo era, than his daughters. Do you agree that men are under attack?”
“Well, it’s a tough thing going on,” Trump told reporters at the White House Tuesday.
If you can be an exemplary person for 35 years. And then somebody comes and they say you did this or that; and they give three witnesses; and the three witnesses, at this point, do not corroborate what you were saying, that’s a very scary situation, where you’re guilty until proven innocent.
“My whole life, I’ve heard you’re innocent until proven guilty,” Trump said. “But now, you’re guilty until proven innocent. That is a very, very difficult standard.”
The president continued:
Well, I say that it’s a very scary time for young men in America, when you can be guilty of something that you may not be guilty of. This is a very, very — this is a very difficult time.
What’s happening here has much more to do than even the appointment of a Supreme Court Justice. It really does. You could be somebody that was perfect your entire life, and somebody could accuse you of something. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a woman, as everybody say — but somebody could accuse you of something, and you’re automatically guilty.
But in this realm, you are truly guilty until proven innocent. That’s one of the very, very bad things that’s taking place right now.
As usual, President Trump is right.
Matthew Vadum, Bombthrowers, and matthewvadum.blogspot.com, is an investigative reporter at a watchdog group in Washington, D.C.
His new book Subversion Inc. can be bought at Amazon.com (US), Amazon.ca (Canada)
Visit the Subversion Inc. Facebook page. Follow me on Twitter.