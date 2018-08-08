Abortion Increases Mental Problems and Mortality Rates

ORLANDO, FL - Research has now confirmed that women who have abortions have an increased risk of psychological issues and even violent death. A study published in the British Journal of Psychiatry shows that women who have an abortion face an increased risk for mental health problems, including substance abuse, anxiety and depression. Researchers analyzed data on 877,000 women, including 164,000 who had an abortion. They found that women who had an abortion experienced an 81 percent increased risk for mental problems. These women were 34 percent more likely to develop an anxiety disorder, 37 percent more likely to experience depression, 110 percent more likely to abuse alcohol, 155 percent more likely to commit suicide, and 220 percent more likely to use marijuana.

Every year, approximately 42 million women worldwide end their pregnancies by abortion. Nearly 68,000 women die from abortions each year, making it one of the leading causes of maternal mortality.



Another study which analyzed the deaths of 620,000 women age 15-49, found that women who chose abortion had a six times higher suicide rate, four times higher accident rate, and ten times higher homicide rate than women who chose to deliver.



In 2014, 652,639 intentional abortions were reported to the CDC from 49 reporting areas. That means the abortion rate for 2014 was 12.1 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15-44 years, and the abortion ratio was 186 abortions per 1,000 live births.



“Abortion not only kills innocent children, but it leaves emotional scars on mothers which increases their risk of mental health problems and even death,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “We cannot escape the consequences of this human genocide. We must stop the slaughter and repent of this terrible sin. When a woman kills the child she is entrusted to protect, a part of her dies with her child. There is hope in Jesus Christ who can forgive and heal. But as a society, we must stop the killing,” said Staver.