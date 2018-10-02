Abortion Pill on Campuses Vetoed

SB 320 also required a $200,000 grant to the University of California and California State University systems to provide 24-hour phone service to abortion pill recipients. This bill also did not require the public universities to educate women on the option of abortion pill reversal if they came to regret their initial abortion choice and wanted to stop it while the baby was still alive.



Mifepristone, when used together with another drug called misoprostol, can be administered up to 10 weeks into a pregnancy when the baby has a beating heart and arms and legs. The first pill in the regimen, mifepristone, cuts off blood and nutrients to the baby, slowly starving it to death over one to two days. The second pill induces labor.



Since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved RU-486 in 2000, at least 22 women have died after taking the regimen, including two cases of ectopic pregnancy resulting in death and several cases of sepsis, including some that were fatal. There have also been nearly 600 women experiencing such severe blood loss that they required transfusions.



Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, “We applaud the veto of this terrible bill. The abortion pill proposal was a tragic idea by abortion advocates who deliberately misinform young women that an abortion is just a heavy period that simply flushes away a clump of undefined cells. Abortion is not only killing an innocent child but can also cause excessive bleeding, infection, and other dangerous side effects.”