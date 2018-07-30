Abortion Waiting Period in FL

TALLAHASSEE, FL - Liberty Counsel has filed an amicus brief in Gainesville Woman Carev. State of Florida, arguing in favor of a 24-hour waiting period on behalf of the American Association of Pro-life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG) and the American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds). The State of Florida has acted in the best interest of women and girls by adding a waiting period to its Informed Consent Abortion Law. However, in 2017, the Florida Supreme Court reinstated the injunction against a 24-hour waiting period to the abortion law, and the case returned to the trial court for final resolution. The trial court granted judgment to the plaintiffs, saying that the 24-hour waiting period for abortions is unconstitutional.

The State of Florida has now appealed that decision and Liberty Counsel, on behalf of the AAPLOG and the ACPeds, has provided the court with medical research showing that the 24-hour waiting period established in the Florida law is in keeping with standard practice for other medical procedures. The significant physical, psychological and emotional consequences of abortion further demonstrate that a 24-hour waiting period is critical.



AAPLOG and ACPeds have extensive experience with adolescents and young women who have been affected by abortion and have studied the long-term effects of the procedure. Both the AAPLOG and ACPeds substantiate that Florida’s 24-hour waiting period is critically necessary to protect the health and well-being of young women. Including such a period of reflection before choosing a decision with serious long-term consequences is critically important.



Rep. Jennifer Sullivan, who became the youngest female member ever elected to the Florida House of Representatives, was one of the sponsors of HB 633 in 2015, known as the Informed Patient Consent bill. Sullivan also participated in one of Liberty Counsel’s Covenant Journey tours of Israel.



“The 24-hour waiting period is critical because abortion is a life and death decision,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “Abortion advocates oppose a waiting period because they fear the mother will choose life. How sad that a mother can kill her pre-born child without waiting even 24 hours, and yet, when someone other than the mother kills the same child, it is a criminal offense,” said Staver.