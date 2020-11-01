Affidavit Reveals Michigan Voter Fraud

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rena, a former Liberty Counsel employee, and now law professor, was fraudulently registered to vote as a Democrat in Michigan in the November 3, 2020, election under her maiden name. Rena’s affidavit has now been submitted to the Trump campaign and the U.S. Department of Justice.

A registered Republican, Rena lives in Virginia and has been married for many years. A search of the Michigan Voter Information Center revealed that someone registered Rena to vote under her maiden name, using the Michigan address of her parents, in the town where she lived until she was seventeen. Rena was illegally registered to vote under a name that has not existed since 1995 and in a town in Michigan where she had never previously registered to vote.

As a result, she began receiving text messages from various unions and other Democrat operatives in Michigan informing her about absentee ballot voting and the vote early options. Her high school classmates who live in Michigan were not registered under their maiden names. However, a classmate who lives on the Air Force Base in Alaska, was fraudulently registered under her maiden name, at the address of her Michigan parents.

It is apparent that the maiden names of women who do not live or vote in Michigan were registered as Democrats in a fraudulent scheme. This does not appear to be the work of one person. The computer software must be sophisticated to find women who do not live or vote in Michigan and then register them under their maiden names.

Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, “No matter how the media repeats the narrative that there is no proof of voter fraud, this example is indisputable evidence. A scheme to register women under their maiden names as Democrats who lived in Michigan years ago, but who do not currently live or vote there, is shocking and must be investigated. We must have fair and transparent elections.”