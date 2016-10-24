After Rigging Elections, U.S. Media Comprised of 96% Democrats Deny Existence of Voter Fraud...AGAIN

Further reading on “voter fraud that never happens” by this author, from 2016:

Incidentally, Mr. Giuliani was the same Federal prosecutor who took down the Biden Family, er, sorry, the five Mob Families across the United States just a few years after the self-same mob “arranged” for another Democrat John F. Kennedy to steal the election from Richard Nixon and win the presidency by one half of one percent.

In testimony here about ELECTION FRAUD that never happened, you will see New York City former mayor Rudy Giuliani in this 1 min 15 sec. Video.

After Rigging Elections, U.S. Media Comprised of 96% Democrats Deny Existence of Voter Fraud

By Andrew G. Benjamin

October 24, 2016

Scott Foval, Hillary Clinton—DNC —George Soros operative:

It’s a pretty easy thing for Republicans to say, ‘Well, they’re bussing people in!’ Well, you know what? We’ve been bussing people in to deal with you f***in’ assholes for fifty years, and we’re not going to stop now. We’re just going to find a different way to do it. So, I mean I grew up with that idea. They used to bus people out to Iowa. If they needed people there we’d bus people out to Iowa.

Foval suggests that the voter fraud scheme could potentially be implemented “on a much bigger scale. You implement a massive change in state legislatures and in Congress. So you aim higher for your goals, and you implement it across every Republican-held state.”

HINT: No Voter ID cards.

WIKI

In Roman mythology, Veritas, meaning truth, was the goddess of truth, a daughter of Saturn and the mother of Virtus. It was believed that she hid in the bottom of a holy well because she was so elusive. Her image is shown as a young virgin dressed in white.[1]

Veritas is also the name given to the Roman virtue of truthfulness, which was considered one of the main virtues any good Roman should possess.

VOTER FRAUD IS RAMPANT—Democrat Playbook 2000, 2004

VOTER FRAUD DOES NOT EXIST—Democrat Playbook 2008, 2012, 2016

For years Democrats denied the existence of VOTER FRAUD, except in the cases where they had accused Republicans of voter fraud after a Republican win. Today in a co-ordinated effort led by the New York Times, Washington Post, CBS, NBC, ABC, and CNN, directed by THINK PROGRESS, John Podesta, DNC and the White House, Democrats and their bots venture forth on cue to deny the existence of voter fraud—More…