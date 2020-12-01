AG Bill Barr is retiring without giving VITAL reports first

Attorney General Bill Barr announced his retirement on Monday, citing needed family time this holiday season as the reason for his abrupt departure. In his written statement to the president, he mentioned the “baseless accusations of collusion with Russia” that crippled the Trump administration. Okay…so, then…WHAT did he do about those accusations? Because we’re stilling waiting on concrete action…AND what about some reports on the alleged 2020 election fraud, too? Glenn says THIS is the problem we’re facing right now: Americans know the truth because we’ve done our own homework. But leaders in government — like AG Bill Barr — won’t take the action needed for justice to be served. So, how will we ever regain trust in the American system?—More…





