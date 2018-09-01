Against All Enemies, Foreign and Domestic

It has been reported that a left-wing political analyst/forecaster by the name of Joel Kotkin has said recently that left-wing progressives have joined in a political alliance with Silicon Valley oligarchs to move America into a oligarchical socialism…to “trap Americans in a cramped future without hope of upward mobility for themselves or their families.”

A news piece written in Breitbart several days ago seems to have received scant attention. I did not see it on network TV, cable or in any other news service that I frequent. It is an important story because in many ways…as California goes, so goes the nation.

People like Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Pierre Omidyar of Ebay have embraced this future. They want to see a guaranteed income of $500 to $1,000 per month plus housing subsidies. Not because they are benevolent guardians of social justice, but because they see this as a scheme to keep the populist deplorables away and to protect their collective rice bowls.

For several years, Kotkin has been dissecting the Democrats’ shift from working-class politics to an alliance with the billionaires in the information-technology industries that are centralizing wealth through the United States. In 2013, he argued that California politics were increasingly ‘feudal’. says Breitbart

They see ‘gig work’ as the future employment for the vast majority of Americans. Government handouts could ensure a population living in small, rented apartments, but still playing with their cell phones, video games and virtual reality. These select few ‘elite benefactors’ would consider the taxes to pay for this largess a small price to pay to maintain their permanent financial and political nobility.

“Historically, liberals advocated helping the middle class achieve greater independence, notably by owning homes and starting companies. But the tech oligarchy - the people who run the five most capitalized firms on Wall Street - have a far less egalitarian vision. Greg Fehrenstein, who interviewed 147 digital company founders, says most believe that an increasingly greater share of economic wealth will be generated by a smaller slice of very talented or original people. Everyone else will increasingly subsist on some combination of ‘gig work’ and government aid.”

A socialist America, disarmed and godless

California used to be the land of opportunity. As late as the 80s, it was the place to be, but increasingly it has turned feudal. In spite of liberal-speak from the mouths of just about every politician in the state, it has some of the highest levels of inequality in the nation. Some say its inequality compares to that of the Dominican Republic or the Republic of the Congo.

California’s poverty rate is at 23.5% with a national average of 16%. It is home to one-third of the nation’s welfare recipients. Many Californians are doing worse than their parents with an increasingly number of native-born Latinos having shorter life spans, and it is not getting better.

Much of the news, except maybe on CNN, reports that many Silicon Valley firms like Google and Facebook are attacking conservative speech despite their denials, keeping it mum as much as they can. It all seems to fit very nicely.

Is this all part of the world-wide globalist agenda? Probably. Has the Democrat party embraced this agenda? Yes! Democrats favor open borders and the end to immigration enforcement. They support free trade with no protections for American workers, limited 1st Amendment rights, an end to the 2nd Amendment, open hostility toward Christianity, moral judgment and an expansion of free social services. The Democratic Socialists, these ‘new communists’, are now appearing openly and running for office. The Party readily supportcs them.

Democratic Socialists demand their agenda be adopted while rank and file Democrats just want power. And there lies the evil twins. They represent much of the swamp and are struggling together to plug the holes President Trump has so skillfully bored. Trump is their arch enemy for a reason. In his 2017 Inauguration, President Trump said:

“For too long, a small group in our nation’s capitol has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered, but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs. And while they celebrated in our nation’s capitol, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.”

The election coming in November will determine if President Trump can hold off and defeat the globalist forces gathering to finish what they thought they should have achieved in 2016…a socialist America, disarmed and godless. They hope to finally be rid of Trump, bring this nation to its knees, forever solidify their agenda and power and as domestic enemies finally join the international cabal of the elect.