Alabama and West Virginia Vote for Life

Alabama’s Amendment 2 declares the public policy of the state is to recognize and support the importance of unborn life and the rights of unborn children, including the right to life; and to protect the rights of unborn children. It also says there are no constitutional rights to an abortion or abortion funding.

ORLANDO, FL —Alabama and West Virginia voters have now approved amendments to their state constitutions aimed at protecting the lives of preborn children.

West Virginia voters passed Amendment 1 that would amend the West Virginia Constitution to state, “Nothing in this Constitution secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion.”

These amendments could lay the groundwork for the states to make abortions illegal if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, or leaves decisions on abortion to individual states.

In other news, Tom Parker won his election this week to be the next Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court. He currently serves as an associate justice. Parker recently issued a concurring opinion uphold Alabama’s fetal homicide law that declares a preborn child is a person. He forcefully argued that the U.S. Supreme Court should overturn Roe v. Wade. Liberty Counsel successfully represented Justice Parker against a complaint filed by the Southern Poverty Law Center. The federal court ruled the state judicial canon restricted speech in violation of the First Amendment.

“It is not a matter of if, but when, the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “This horrible opinion is unconstitutional and has wreaked serious damage to the rule of law and resulted in the deaths of many innocent and helpless children. There are many cases already working their way to the High Court that could be used to overturn Roe v. Wade. The voters in Alabama and West Virginia have declared they want to make the womb a safe place again,” said Stave