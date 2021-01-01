WhatFinger

Alan Dershowitz: No, Trump is not responsible for Capitol riot

By -- Glenn Beck—— Bio and Archives--January 21, 2021

Lawyer and host of the of Dershow, Alan Dershowitz, joined Glenn to discuss the legal battles Trump STILL may be facing despite leaving the White House. Dershowitz gives his take on whether Trump is legally (or even just ethically) responsible for the Capitol riot, whether he can still be “removed” from office despite already leaving it, and whether those engaging in violence at the Capitol earlier this month could/should be considered “domestic terrorists.”



