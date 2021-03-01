The old social order must go in order to bring about the leftist woke social order

American Woke Newspeak is Orwell’s Newspeak

“A specter is haunting Europe – the specter of communism.” – Marx and Engels in Communist Manifesto The news in our country have turned into indoctrination and propaganda pieces with narrative script sent to television anchors from the Mother Ship in the District of Communism of Washington, D.C.

Our “elected” representatives are currently busy dismantling everything that protects Americans It is a new D.C., surrounded by armed military, tall fences, and razor wire, behind which Congress is protected from the American people they allegedly represent. Our “elected” representatives are currently busy dismantling everything that protects Americans, including the southern border fence. Illegals from around the world are elated. Kari Lake, KSAZ-TV, resigned her successful anchor post, stating, “In the past few years, I haven’t felt proud to be a member of the media. I am sure there are other journalists out there who feel the same way. I found myself reading news copy that I didn’t believe was fully truthful, or only told part of the story.” Top-Rated News Anchor Resigns, Destroys Establishment Media Bias in Video Top rated Arizona news anchor resigns: “I no longer want to do this job”





Dr. Seuss and Laura Ingalls Wilder came in the crosshairs of woke leftist educators in America For quite sometime now, it has been painfully obvious that reporters, journalists, and anchors are overwhelmingly progressive/liberal, with show producers being the most zealous woke leftists. They decide, with guidance from the Mother Ship in the District of Communism what the news and programs are, write the narrative of the daily news copy and anchors across the spectrum read them off the teleprompter. Words are being twisted and turned so that they no longer mean what reality implies. Based on political decisions made by the socialist educators, certain writers and books are being purged from the American literature and from schools.



Most recently, Dr. Seuss and Laura Ingalls Wilder came in the crosshairs of woke leftist educators in America who see their writings as having “racial undertones” and thus not suitable for “culturally responsive” learning. I am not sure what “culturally responsive” learning is, but it is a form of woke Newspeak. “Eighty percent of Virginia schools are closed right now, and these bureaucrats are kowtowing to the woke mob and trying to cancel Dr. Suess, versus actually opening up the schools for students and teachers,” Pete Snyder, gubernatorial candidate, said. He distributed Dr. Seuss books to students. Dr. Seuss Uncanceled: Virginia Entrepreneur Passes Out Dr. Seuss Books To Kids Orwell’s 1984 Newspeak, the official language of Oceania, was created to “meet the ideological needs of Ingsoc, or English Socialism.” Our current “woke” euphemistic language has been created by the left to promote socialism and Marxism. To obliterate reality, writings that depict historical reality must be destroyed, including Little House on the Prairie and other such beloved children’s classics.

Woke Newspeak has become the language of our mass communication Woke Newspeak has become the language of our mass communication, with emphasis on racial justice, social justice, transgenderism, altered reality, manufactured history, multi genderism bias, triggered, gender distortion, systemic racism, cultural race theory, white privilege, and less white. Orwell’s Newspeak was so precise that words like “thought” and “science” did not exist. The mandated A Vocabulary was designed for use in everyday life. The B Vocabulary was invented for political purposes to force the individual to have a “desirable mental attitude” approved by the powers that be. In our modern Wokespeak, an example of Newspeak would be systemic racism, invented concepts to make political points where none exist. An example of Orwell’s B words would be “goodthink” as opposed to “oldthink” which was so archaic that it needed rebranding and translation into “goodthink,” approved by the Ministry of Truth. Orwell’s C Vocabulary contained scientific and technical terms, quite sparse and with little “currency either in everyday speech or in political speech.” In Newspeak, the word “equal” meant that “all men are of equal size, weight, or strength,” but “the concept of political equality no longer existed, it had been purged out of the word equal.”





Woke “American” left has decided that it is best to destroy everything in the United States’ past, i.e., statues, monuments, books, authors, events, good schools, traditional culture, names, heroes, language based on reality A citizen growing up with the Wokespeak called Newspeak would never know that once equal had the secondary meaning of “political equal,” or that the word free once implied “intellectually free.” Orwell’s fictitious Oceania had its own guidebook, “The theory and practice of oligarchical collectivism,” by Emmanuel Goldstein, which divided people into the High, the Middle, and the Low. Their aims have been entirely “irreconcilable.” Orwell’s 1984 chapters include such pearls of wisdom as “ignorance is strength, “freedom is slavery,” “two and two make five,” and “war is peace.” To make sure that subjects followed its dictates, the Thought Police was ever present. Marx wrote in his Communist Manifesto that “There are, besides, eternal truths, such as Freedom, Justice, etc., that are common to all states of society. But communism abolishes eternal truths, it abolishes all religion, and all morality, instead of constituting them on a new basis; it therefore acts in contradiction to all past historical experiences.” To do that, in line with Marx’s theory, the woke “American” left has decided that it is best to destroy everything in the United States’ past, i.e., statues, monuments, books, authors, events, good schools, traditional culture, names, heroes, language based on reality, and to manufacture a woke history and alternate reality that would enable them to install communism without the population revolting against such invented history or rejecting their efforts. The old social order must go in order to bring about the leftist woke social order.



