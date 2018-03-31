Ami Horowitz: Should George Washington University Change Its Name?

For his latest digital short, conservative documentary filmmaker Ami Horowitz took a few hours to have some conversations with George Washington University students about the nearly 200-year-old institution’s name. Should the university change its name because its namesake owned slaves? The result, Horowitz reports, was a stunning 70% of the students with whom he spoke told him they think it’s time to cast off the name of America’s first and most famous president.

“Controversy has been raging across our country as people tear down objectionable monuments and change the names of institutions that connote evil,” says Horowitz, who took to the campus of GW to see how students feel about the name of their historic university.





