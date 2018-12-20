Amount Canadians give to charity down more than 30% since 2006

And Canadians remain far less generous than Americans.

VANCOUVER —The amount of money Canadians donate to registered charities—as a share of their income—has plummeted 32.2 per cent since 2006, finds a new study by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

“Canadians continue to donate less and less every year, which means charities face greater challenges to help those in need this holiday season and throughout the year,” said Jason Clemens, Fraser Institute executive vice-president.

The study, Generosity in Canada and the United States: The 2018 Generosity Index, finds that only about one-in-five Canadian tax-filers (20.4 per cent) claimed charitable donations on their tax return in 2016, the latest year of available data. That’s a decline of 16.9 per cent since 2006.

South of the border, however, almost one-in-four (24.8 per cent) of Americans claimed donations on their tax returns in 2016.

Likewise, the total average amount of income donated by Canadians dropped from 0.78 per cent in 2006 to 0.53 per cent in 2016. Americans, by comparison, gave 1.46 per cent of their income in 2016—nearly three times the percentage Canadians claimed.

Notably, of the 15 least-generous jurisdictions in North America, 12 are Canadian.

Manitoba, which ranks 42nd overall on this year’s index of all 64 Canadian provinces, territories and U.S. states, is again the most generous Canadian jurisdiction. Utah remains the most generous jurisdiction overall.

Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan, Alberta and Ontario are tied for 50th followed by British Columbia (54), Nova Scotia (55), New Brunswick (57), Newfoundland and Labrador and Quebec (tied at 59), Yukon (61), Northwest Territories (63) and Nunavut, which ranks last at 64th.