Left-winger admits she made it up “to grab attention.” Where is #MeToo?

Another False Kavanaugh Accuser Referred To Feds



Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has sent the case of a woman who admits inventing sexual abuse allegations to block Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to federal officials for criminal prosecution. The news came as Grassley’s committee unveiled a 414-page report on all of the allegations against Kavanaugh during the confirmation process. “In the end, there was no credible evidence to support the allegations against the nominee,” he said.

The referral of left-wing activist Judy Munro-Leighton came Friday in a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray. Munro-Leighton is 70 years old. Kavanaugh is 53. The referral came almost a month after Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court barely squeaked through the Senate despite leftists’ desperate attempts to sabotage it. Munro-Leighton was part of the enraged Left’s eleventh-hour character-assassination attempt against Kavanaugh. The goal was always to prevent the now-justice’s ascent to the Supreme Court at all costs. And these people very nearly succeeded. The only thing that mattered to these people was the seriousness and luridness of the charges as they were aired over and over again in the 24-hour news cycle. They never cared about the victims they created. Only the headlines. Grassley previously referred Kavanaugh accuser Julie Swetnick for criminal prosecution. Swetnick alleged that in the early 1980s Kavanaugh and others spiked the drinks of young women at high school parties with intoxicants to clear the way for them to be gang-raped. She claimed she witnessed gang rapes at these parties and was herself a victim of gang rape at them but kept on attending them anyway. Kavanaugh labeled Swetnick’s salacious allegations “ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone.” “I don’t know who this is and this never happened,” he said. Grassley has also referred Swetnick’s attorney, Michael Avenetti, and an unnamed man for criminal prosecution after making false claims to investigators. Avenatti, President Trump’s legal tormentor, also represents X-rated film star Stormy Daniels.

Grassley explained in the letter what happened in the Munro-Leighton saga and asked authorities to probe Munro-Leighton for making materially false statements and obstructing the committee’s investigation. “When individuals intentionally mislead the Committee, they divert Committee resources during time-sensitive investigations and materially impede our work. Such acts are not only unfair; they are potentially illegal,” Grassley wrote. “It is illegal to make materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statements to Congressional investigators. It is illegal to obstruct Committee investigations.” The office of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), a member of the Judiciary Committee, received an undated, handwritten letter Sept. 25 signed with the alias “Jane Doe” from Oceanside, California. Doe claimed Kavanaugh and his friend had raped her “several times each” in the back seat of a car. The letter contained no return address and provided no time frame for the alleged assault. Nevertheless, committee investigators interviewed Kavanaugh the next day. He denied the allegations, saying “the whole thing is just a crock, farce, wrong, didn’t happen, not anything close.” On Oct. 3 Munro-Leighton emailed the committee providing her actual name and taking credit for the handwritten letter sent to Harris. “I am Jane Doe from Oceanside CA – Kavanaugh raped me,” she wrote. “Kavanaugh and his friend sexually assaulted and raped me in his car.” Grassley stated in his letter that it wasn’t difficult for committee investigators to locate Munro-Leighton and “determine that she: is a left-wing activist; is decades older than Judge Kavanaugh; and lives in neither the Washington DC area nor California, but in Kentucky.”

Continued below... Under siege by howling leftist mobs Contacted by committee investigators Nov. 1, Munro-Leighton recanted her previous claim to investigators that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her years ago, according to the Grassley letter. Munro-Leighton told investigators that day she was never sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh but suddenly denied sending the “Jane Doe” letter. “When directly asked by Committee investigators if she was, as she had claimed, the ‘Jane Doe’ from Oceanside California who had sent the letter to Senator Harris, she admitted: ‘No, no, no. I did that as a way to grab attention.’” Munro-Leighton confessed to investigators “that she ‘just wanted to get attention’; ‘it was a tactic’; and ‘that was just a ploy.’” Munro-Leighton told investigators she made the false allegation by email because: “I was angry, and I sent it out.” She said, “Oh Lord, no,” when asked if she had ever actually met Kavanaugh. Munro-Leighton has a history of anti-war activism, according to Heavy. Under siege by howling leftist mobs, Vice President Mike Pence declared Kavanaugh’s nomination approved by a vote of 50 to 48 on Oct. 6. Throughout the roll call vote in the Senate and in the debate preceding it, the visitors’ gallery erupted with screaming by protesters.

Why is there a media blackout on the news of Munro-Leighton’s treachery? Now that so many of Kavanaugh’s accusers have been discredited where is the #MeToo Movement? Will those unruly protesters who screamed “We believe survivors” and those who insisted that all women accusing men of sexual improprieties be believed no matter what tender an apology to Kavanaugh? And why is there a media blackout on the news of Munro-Leighton’s treachery? Author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza thinks he knows why. On the weekend he tweeted: “Notice how the media is downplaying the Kavanaugh accuser who now confesses she made the whole thing up. To do so would be to admit how fully complicit they all were in an attempt to frame an innocent man[.]”

Matthew Vadum

His new book Subversion Inc. can be bought at Amazon.com (US), Amazon.ca (Canada)

