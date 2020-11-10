Allies and supporters of the 45th president won’t be safe

Anti-Trump Reprisals

As Joe Biden, an illegitimate president, was sworn in at a funeral inauguration ceremony surrounded by thousands of U.S. troops, Democrats were busy plotting and scheming and planning reprisals against Republicans for doing nothing other than supporting his duly elected predecessor. These anti-democratic Democrats have been driven to utter madness by the events of January 6 even though what happened that day does not compare with the months of Antifa and Black Lives Matter murdering people and burning down cities to protest the Fentanyl-caused death in police custody of George Floyd, a drug-addicted career criminal who resisted arrest. Even the claim that five people were killed January 6 is a lie that the Left is using as propaganda against Orange Man Bad and his backers.

But lies in the service of social justice are noble and justified, according to the Left Three of the people –Trump supporters— who died during or after the rally died of medical emergencies. Kevin Greeson, 55, from Alabama, who had high blood pressure, experienced a heart attack “in the midst of the excitement,” his family said. Benjamin Phillips, 50, from Pennsylvania, had a stroke. Media reports indicate Roseanne Boyland, 34, from Georgia, was trampled by the mob but it is unclear what actually happened. A purportedly authentic redacted police incident report in case #21002749 states that Boyland “was witnessed to collapse during the protest demonstrations at about 1700 hours. … Despite all lifesaving efforts, SUB-1 died and was pronounced dead by Dr. Pyle at 1809 hours.” Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt, 35, from California, was shot to death under suspicious circumstances by a police officer inside the U.S. Capitol. Another police officer, Brian David Sicknick, 42, reportedly died after being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher but an investigative report by National File’s Patrick Howley suggests the event didn’t happen and that the policeman succumbed to a preexisting medical condition. But lies in the service of social justice are noble and justified, according to the Left. The same goes for violence committed in the name of social justice. As everyone knows, punishing people for doing bad things is not part of the Democratic Party’s agenda. Violence against disfavored individuals and institutions is condoned, and even praised because it is simply part of retail politics for the Left. They don’t go after their friends.

These incipient persecutions emanate from the very top This explains why Democrats have shown no interest in going after Black Lives Matter (which the DNC officially endorsed) and Antifa as the two movements’ activists assaulted Trump supporters and firebombed courthouses and ICE facilities. They don’t care that leftists attacked and threw fireworks at Trump supporters around “Black Lives Matter Plaza,” the fake public square D.C.’s Democrat mayor installed outside the White House that honors the terrorists and murderers of the BLM movement, on November 14 after the Million MAGA March. They’ve already forgotten about Bernie Sanders supporter James Hodgkinson who came close to assassinating Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) at a congressional baseball game in 2017. Pushing the demonstrable falsehood that the 45th president of these United States incited a January 6 riot at the United States Capitol in order to derail the congressional certification of Electoral College votes and usher in a Trumpenreich or something, left-wingers on Capitol Hill and across America are screaming for blood. These incipient persecutions emanate from the very top. Biden, who, even before his installation as president refused to halt a divisive, pointless, fact-free second Trump impeachment, questioned the patriotism of the U.S. troops now occupying Washington, D.C., and sparked a new immigration crisis at the border by signaling an amnesty, recently compared Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels because they objected to Electoral College votes from states Biden supposedly won. “They’re part of the big lie,” Biden said. “It’s one thing for one man, one woman to repeat the lie over and over and over again,” Biden said. “By the way, Trump said that before he ran, if you say it enough, I’m going to convince you, I’ll say it enough: ‘the press is bad, the press is bad, the press is bad, the press is bad.’” “If he’s the only one to say that that’s one thing, but the acolytes that follow him, like Cruz and others, they are as responsible as he is,” he said. Biden said there were “decent people” in the U.S. “who actually believe these lies.”

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) demanded Hawley and Cruz resign “The degree to which it becomes corrosive is in direct proportion to the number of people who say it. And so it’s interesting to me, and I was pleased to hear some more prominent Republicans say to me that the Ted Cruzs of the world are as responsible in terms of people believing the lies, as –not as responsible— but similar responsible like Trump.” Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) demanded Hawley and Cruz resign, but interestingly enough, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) rejected calls to punish the two senators and defended their right to object to presidential electors. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and some of his colleagues want Hawley and Cruz to be censured, but also want the other Republican senators who objected to certification to be disciplined. Those other six GOP lawmakers are Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Rick Scott of Florida, and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama. At least 60 lawyers have signed a formal complaint asking the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel at the Missouri Supreme Court to investigate Hawley, an attorney, for his electoral objections, according to The Hill. The erratic, perpetually fence-straddling Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) wants to use the 14th Amendment to expel Hawley and Cruz from the Senate. “That should be a consideration,” Manchin said in an interview when asked if the 14th Amendment should be invoked. “He understands that. Ted’s a very bright individual, and I get along fine with Ted, but what he did was totally outside of the realm of our responsibilities or our privileges.” The thin reed Manchin relies on is a section of the 14th Amendment that states no lawmaker holding office “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”





Paranoia is setting in among Democrat lawmakers Meanwhile, paranoia is setting in among Democrat lawmakers as they try to get Republican lawmakers investigated and expelled from Congress for outrageous acts of treachery such as –wait for it— giving constituents tours of the Capitol. Offering zero evidence of actual wrongdoing, Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) smeared her GOP colleagues, accusing them of abetting an alleged Trump-led conspiracy by showing people around what Nancy Pelosi called the people’s “temple of democracy.” The malicious j’accuse Sherrill hurled at her opponents is what until recently left-wingers called “McCarthyism.” “I also intend to see that those members of Congress who abetted him — those members of Congress who had groups coming through the Capitol that I saw on Jan. 5 for reconnaissance for the next day — those members of Congress who incited the violent crowd, those members of Congress that attempted to help our president undermine our democracy, I’m going see that they’re held accountable,” Sherrill said, according to Politico. Sherill was one of 34 House members who signed a January 13 letter addressed to Timothy Blodgett, Jennifer A. Hemingway, and Yogananda Pittman, respectively the acting House Sergeant at Arms, acting Senate Sergeant at Arms, and acting Chief of the U.S. Capitol Police urging action be taken against their as yet unidentified Republican colleagues. Sherrill and others are also calling for the punishment of Republicans who exercised their free speech rights. She wants those who supposedly delivered incendiary remarks and argued Biden lost to face legal consequences. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) wants a commission to investigate the events of January 6 and has introduced legislation to prevent Trump supporters who attended “Stop the Steal” events from obtaining security clearances. “Even if it does not constitute a criminal offense, attendance at an event designed to overturn the results of a presidential election and prevent the peaceful transfer of power raises serious questions about an applicant’s suitability for a security clearance,” she said in a press release.





Weaponize the IRS One of leftists’ favorite targets –the First Amendment-guaranteed advocacy rights of their opponents— is under attack. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), likely the incoming chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, wants to weaponize the IRS against nonprofit groups that organized the “Save America” pep rally that took place January 6. It was only a few years ago, by the way, that Lois Lerner of the Obama IRS targeted conservative nonprofits. Wyden does not mention any groups by name in his hyperbole-strewn January 15 letter to IRS Commissioner Charles P. Rettig but he cites media reports that do. Among the groups mentioned in those reports are Women for America First, Turning Point Action, and Rule of Law Defense Fund. “Last week a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol sought to block certification of President-elect Biden’s Electoral College victory, in one of the darkest episodes in American democracy since the Civil War,” Wyden gravely intones about an unfortunate incident few reasonable people would characterize as an insurrection. Freshman Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) wants GOP lawmakers who supported the electoral certification challenges to be investigated. “All options” for dealing with her colleagues, including, presumably, expulsion from the House, should be on the table, she said. “I think that any person of any party in any chamber should be held accountable,” she said Jan. 17 on CNN. “They should be investigated to the fullest extent of the law.” Even lawyers who merely represented the Trump campaign are being targeted. Trump campaign attorney John C. Eastman, who spoke alongside the president at the January 6 rally, was forced out of his position as a law professor at Chapman University in California for challenging the suspect Pennsylvania election tallies in court. Chapman University President Daniele Struppa excoriated Eastman for engaging in constitutionally protected free speech, accusing him of playing “a role in the tragic events in Washington, D.C., that jeopardized our democracy.” “Eastman’s actions are in direct opposition to the values and beliefs of our institution. He has now put Chapman in the position of being publicly disparaged for the actions of a single faculty member, and for what many call my failure to punish and fire him.” And so a new, grim chapter in American life begins On January 13, Struppa announced a settlement had been reached with Eastman and that his departure would be “effective immediately.” Eastman accused members of the university’s board of trustees of publishing “false, defamatory statements about me without even the courtesy of contacting me beforehand to discuss.” “Had they bothered to discuss the matter with me, they could have learned that every statement I have made is backed up with documentary and/or expert evidence, and solidly grounded in law.” Intimidating lawyers is gaining in popularity among leftist thugs. Look at the grifters of the execrable Lincoln Project, a pro-Democratic super PAC, which harassed attorneys for providing legal services to the Trump campaign. In November it vowed to blow at least $500,000 on advertising undermining the law firms of Jones Day and Porter Wright Morris and Arthur for representing Trump and the Pennsylvania Republican Party, it was reported. “These firms are architecting Donald Trump’s unwarranted and dangerous attacks on our democracy … Their employees should resign in protest,” the group wrote on Twitter. The Lincoln Project doxxed attorneys from both firms on Twitter, posting their LinkedIn pages and the names and contact information for lawyers acting for Trump. On January 3, the Lincoln Project urged Twitter users to call respected Republican attorney Cleta Mitchell’s Milwaukee “home office” because she participated in the conference call with Trump “when he threatened & pressured [Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger] to overturn the will of Georgia voters.” “How does that make you feel? Tell them,” the tweet continued. In reality, the president didn’t demand that Raffensperger, a Republican, do anything inappropriate with election results or threaten him. A leaked recording of the January 2 telephone call showed Trump just told the state official how many votes he needed to make up to secure Georgia’s electoral votes. “I just want to find 11,780 votes,” Trump said on what was a legally privileged call initiated in hopes of settling ongoing litigation. Mitchell was driven from her law firm, Foley and Lardner, where she was a partner. The New York State Bar Association is looking at disbarring Trump lawyer and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani. Democrats also want pro-Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood disciplined. And leftists are now planning to punish –including with acts of physical violence— Trump supporters outside the world of elected officials and lawyers. Some want to “reeducate” and “deprogram” Trump supporters, while others want South African-style truth and reconciliation commissions, or worse. Democrats are not celebrating their election victories, Tucker Carlson notes. “In fact, no one in the Democratic Party seems happy,” he says. “Instead of taking victory laps, they are plotting revenge against the people they just beat. They’re thinking of new ways to injure, humiliate and degrade their political opponents, make it impossible for them to work again, throw them in jail, and destroy their lives.” “The leaders of the Democratic Party have now decided that 74 million Trump voters weren’t just wrong or misguided. They didn’t simply back the wrong guy or have incorrect opinions or fail to see obvious truths. No, the threat they pose is graver and more serious than that. These 74 million Trump voters are, in fact, terrorists. They are a looming physical threat to the rest of us, and must be dealt with in the way that you deal with threats like that. “ And so a new, grim chapter in American life begins.

SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS