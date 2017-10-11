Communist-anarchist George Ciccariello-Maher

Antifa professor rails against the national anthem



Communist-anarchist George Ciccariello-Maher (full name: George Joseph Ciccariello-Maher IV), the racist academic who tweeted himself out of a tenured professor post by publicly advocating for the extermination of white people, is back in the news for comparing the national anthem to the Nazi salute. Ciccariello-Maher, born March 12, 1979, is an outspoken Antifa supporter. How do we know this? Because he has said so. When Ciccariello-Maher was criticized on Twitter for “spouting Antifa lines,” the academic acknowledged July 3, 2017, on Twitter that he was doing so “because Antifa is right and good.”

In a tweet on May 25, Ciccariello-Maher, a scholar-in-residence at New York University’s Hemispheric Institute of Performance and Politics, compared The Star-Spangled Banner to the Nazi salute in a tweet that quickly went viral. As the Daily Caller reports: The scholar posted a photo of an article describing Germany’s 1934 ban of a football club after its members failed to give a Nazi salute at a game against a French team. The German team did not salute after threats that they would not be paid and that the French would not play if they did so because unspecified parties were concerned the Nazi salute would cause the crowd to riot. Ciccariello-Maher implicitly compared this incident to the NFL’s mandate that its players must either stand or remain in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem. Under an image of the old newspaper clip, he wrote simply: “*cough* @NFL *cough*[.]” On May 26, he called America’s settlers “Genocidal scum,” and on May 19 he celebrated the birthdays and legacies of three Communists and a black power militant, tweeting, “Happy revolutionary & anti-imperialist birthday to Augusto Sandino, Yuri Kochiyama, Malcolm X, & Ho Chi Minh!” In March he said he wanted to “vomit or yell” when he witnessed an airline passenger giving his first-class seat to a member of the armed forces. Ciccariello-Maher, resigned from Drexel University under pressure some time after tweeting on Dec. 24, 2016: “All I want for Christmas is white genocide.”

In case readers missed the barbaric sentiment the first time, he then added, “To clarify: when the whites were massacred during the Haitian revolution, that was a good thing indeed.” Under attack from critics, this author of his own misfortune argued unconvincingly that he was only making a joke. “‘[W]hite genocide’ is an idea invented by white supremacists and used to denounce everything from interracial relationships to multicultural policies….It is a figment of the racist imagination, it should be mocked, and I’m glad to have mocked it.” Yet Ciccariello-Maher’s anti-Caucasian animus is no secret. After Stephen Paddock, a white man, killed more than 50 people and injured more than 800 by spraying them with bullets during a country music concert in Las Vegas in October 2017 for reasons that remain unknown, Ciccariello-Maher lashed out on Twitter. “It’s the white supremacist patriarchy, stupid,” he tweeted. “Here’s a wild idea: white supremacy in the U.S. is a bipartisan project, & *both* the gun lobby *and* the anti-gun lobby are racist as f*#k,” he added. In other tweets, Ciccariello-Maher blamed “Trumpism” and the supposed entitlement of white males for the atrocity.

Continued below... “White people and men are told that they are entitled to everything. This is what happens when they don’t get what they want[,]” he tweeted, adding that “the narrative of white victimization has been gradually built over the past 40 years.” On Dec. 28, 2017, the amazingly un-self-aware academic tweeted in a whiny, self-righteous entry that he was leaving his tenured post at Drexel at the end of that month. “After nearly a year of harassment by right-wing, white supremacist media outlets and internet mobs, after death threats and threats of violence directed against me and my family, my situation has become unsustainable,” he wrote. “Staying at Drexel in the eye of this storm has become detrimental to my own writing, speaking and organizing.” Ciccariello-Maher understandably objects to threats of violence against him. Perhaps someday he’ll have the moral clarity to object to actual violence perpetrated by Antifa activists. This article by Matthew Vadum first appeared July 25, 2018, at Capital Research Center.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Matthew Vadum, Bombthrowers, and matthewvadum.blogspot.com, is an investigative reporter at a watchdog group in Washington, D.C.

His new book Subversion Inc. can be bought at Amazon.com (US), Amazon.ca (Canada), and as an e-book at Kobo (Canada).

Visit the Subversion Inc. Facebook page. Follow me on Twitter.