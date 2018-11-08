ANTIFA TERRORIZES TUCKER CARLSON’S FAMILY

When leftist ideals find their logical result.

Activists from the Antifa group Smash Racism DC attempted a violent home-invasion at the residence of crusading conservative talk show host Tucker Carlson’s family in Washington Wednesday, an act that met with the approval of many left-wingers. Antifa has been accurately described as a revolutionary communist-anarchist militia movement that aspires to forcibly overthrow the United States government. It dishonestly labels its opponents as racists, fascists, Nazis, and white-nationalists, regardless of their actual beliefs.

The assault on Carlson is part of the growing intolerance of the Left The assault on Carlson is part of the growing intolerance of the Left which still can’t accept that President Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton fair and square in the 2016 election. Even though Democrats won back control of the House of Representatives Tuesday, left-wingers remain outraged over the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and over President Trump’s unyielding stance against illegal immigration, including the migrant caravans in Central America marching toward the nation’s border with Mexico. Although leftists viscerally hate Jeff Sessions, whom Trump forced out of his post as attorney general Wednesday, they are livid because they view the move as an attempt to squelch the investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller into the Left’s insane Trump-Russia electoral collusion conspiracy fantasy. Prominent Democrats like the unhinged and profoundly corrupt Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who is expected to chair the House Financial Services Committee in January, have egged on their left-wing followers, encouraging activities that could easily lead to violent confrontations. In the summer, Waters infamously urged people to confront and harass Trump administration officials in public wherever they find them. In videos the group posted to Twitter, protesters at Carlson’s private residence could be heard shouting “Tucker Carlson, we will fight! We know where you sleep at night!” They referred to Carlson as a “racist scumbag” and doxxed him on Twitter, posting his home address, a violation of Twitter’s terms of service that led Twitter to delete the group’s account. Before the Twitter page was eliminated, the group tweeted to Carlson: “Tonight, we remind you that you are not safe either.”

Carlson identified one of the Antifa activists screaming outside his home as Mike Isaacson Carlson’s wife Susan was home alone at the time of the attack. A Metropolitan Police Department report indicated Mrs. Carlson “heard loud banging and pounding on her front door.” She “saw a large group in front of her home. They had a bull horn and were chanting loudly. She retreated to a room in the rear of her home and summoned police.” Police found around 20 people at the scene when they arrived. An anarchy symbol – an upper-case “A” surrounded by a circle – had been spray-painted in the driveway. “There were also signs left on the vehicles parked in the driveway as well as a sign left on the front door of the home,” the police report stated. The report referred to the incident was a “suspected hate crime.” One of the Antifa “actually cracked the front door” of his home, Carlson told the Washington Post. “It wasn’t a protest. It was a threat.” He added, “they were threatening me and my family and telling me to leave my own neighborhood in the city that I grew up in.” Carlson identified one of the Antifa activists screaming outside his home as Mike Isaacson, the insouciant giraffe-necked academic who previously appeared on his TV program, “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Isaacson lost his position at John Jay College after Twitter posts were found in which he celebrated violence against police and prayed for the assassination of Vice President Mike Pence. Isaacson tweeted he was no longer involved with Smash Racism DC but fully supports the harassment.

After the attack on Carlson's family, Isaacson tweeted that Tucker Carlson's "home is incredibly not on fire so someone is practicing restraint." Smash Racism DC previously chased Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his wife out of a restaurant during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings. The D.C. police force issued a statement Thursday. "We welcome those who come here to exercise their First Amendment rights in a safe and peaceful manner; however, we prohibit them from breaking the law," police said. "Last night, a group of protestors broke the law by defacing private property at a Northwest, DC residence. MPD takes these violations seriously, and we will work to hold those accountable for their unlawful actions. There is currently an open criminal investigation regarding this matter." Management at the Fox News Channel denounced the assault by Antifa. "The incident that took place at Tucker's home last night was reprehensible," Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace said Thursday. "The violent threats and intimidation tactics toward him and his family are completely unacceptable." "We as a nation have become far too intolerant of different points of view," they said. "Recent events across our country clearly highlight the need for a more civil, respectful, and inclusive national conversation. Those of us in the media and in politics bear a special obligation to all Americans, to find common ground." Former Fox host Megyn Kelly added on Twitter: "This has to stop… He does not deserve this. His family does not deserve this. It's stomach-turning." A handful of left-wing celebrities like Stephen Colbert and Max Boot denounced the move by Antifa but a prominent left-wing journalist applauded it.

Leftist billionaire George Soros has ties to Antifa The logorrheic Vox co-founder Matthew Yglesias cheered on Antifa. He tweeted that he had “no empathy” for Carlson’s wife of 22 years and said that “the idea behind terrorizing [Carlson’s] family … is to make them feel some of the fear that the victims of MAGA-inspired violence feel thanks to the non-stop racial incitement coming from Tucker, Trump, etc.” This kind of sociopathic behavior is nothing new for Yglesias. In 2012 when conservative media entrepreneur Andrew Breitbart suddenly died, Yglesias expressed joy at the news. Another Fox on-air personality, Brian Kilmeade, was stalked and harassed by left-wingers in New York City last month. Antifa is a loose coalition of leftist groups, each of which purports to fight “fascism,” an ill-defined political ideology. (I executive-produced the acclaimed documentary film, America Under Siege: Antifa.) Antifa itself is short for “anti-fascist,” yet the movement embraces fascistic tactics. The Antifa movement, which has enjoyed a revival since President Obama left office, traces its roots back to Nazi Germany. Antifa were street brawlers who fought Hitler’s Sturmabteilung (SA), or Nazi storm troopers, in the streets, employed violence to intimidate political opponents, and shut down their meetings and rallies. The ideological distance between Antifa and the National Socialist German Workers’ Party (Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei, abbreviated as NSDAP) or Nazi Party, is so slight it can barely be ascertained. Leftist billionaire George Soros has ties to Antifa by way of the Alliance for Global Justice (AfGJ). Soros’s Open Society Institute provided grants of $100,000 to AfGJ ($50,000 in 2004 and $50,000 in 2006).

AfGJ, in turn, handed over $50,000 to Refuse Fascism, an unincorporated Antifa organization. Stopping someone from speaking is called no-platforming (or sometimes de-platforming). Summoning the spirit of "Repressive Tolerance" essayist Herbert Marcuse, the so-called father of the New Left who favored shutting down non-leftists, Antifa and others on the far Left believe that fascists are not entitled to free speech. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Hillary Clinton's 2016 running mate who just won reelection to the U.S. Senate, openly supports leftist political violence. Kaine said last month that leftists must "fight in the streets" against the Trump administration. In March his son, Woody Kaine, an Antifa terrorist, was arrested after participating in an Antifa attack on Trump supporters in the rotunda of the Minnesota Capitol. Kaine fought with police as they tried to arrest him for lobbing a smoke bomb. Antifa views America and its free institutions as corrupt and fundamentally illegitimate. Antifa website ItsGoingDown.org exhorts activists to "build a culture of non-cooperation with law enforcement." "If you have any intention of working with the police, FBI, or other agencies," it continues, "or if you publically [sic] condemn anti-fascists who break the law: don't call yourself an anti-fascist." ItsGoingDown.org asks activists to make the country "ungovernable" by carrying out "mass insurrection," "mass resistance," and "all manner of physical violence" against Trump supporters, capitalists, and "conservative fascists." The website shows images of violent attacks on individuals wearing "Make America Great Again" baseball caps. This kind of violence is a "necessary evil" to promote social justice and destroy "fascism." One thing is for sure: the assault on Tucker Carlson won't be the last we hear of Antifa or Smash Racism DC

