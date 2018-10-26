Latest on the arrest of the MAGA Bomber--News Conference

Suspect arrested in Florida in connection with suspicious packages sent to Democrats

(Fox) A male suspect was arrested in Florida on Friday morning in connection with the rash of suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats nationwide, law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News.

A source close to the White House identified the suspect as Cesar Sayoc. A separate law enforcement source told Fox News that the suspect is a white male in his 50s, a former New Yorker, who lives in Aventura, Florida, who had prior arrests for terroristic threats. Several of the packages went through a U.S. postal facility in Opa-locka, which is less than 10 miles from Aventura. —More…

Cesar Sayoc, mail bombing suspect, arrested in Florida: Everything we know so far

A suspect who terrorized prominent Democratic political figures across the nation with suspicious packages containing “potentially destructive devices” was arrested Friday morning, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News.

The person in custody was revealed to be Cesar Sayoc, a 56-year-old who lived in Aventura, Florida. Sayoc was arrested at an auto parts store in Plantation.—More…

