DOJ Press Conference White House identified the suspect as Cesar Sayoc

Latest on the arrest of the MAGA Bomber--News Conference

By —— Bio and Archives--October 26, 2018

Suspect arrested in Florida in connection with suspicious packages sent to Democrats

(Fox) A male suspect was arrested in Florida on Friday morning in connection with the rash of suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats nationwide, law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News.

A source close to the White House identified the suspect as Cesar Sayoc. A separate law enforcement source told Fox News that the suspect is a white male in his 50s, a former New Yorker, who lives in Aventura, Florida, who had prior arrests for terroristic threats. Several of the packages went through a U.S. postal facility in Opa-locka, which is less than 10 miles from Aventura. —More…

Cesar Sayoc, mail bombing suspect, arrested in Florida: Everything we know so far

A suspect who terrorized prominent Democratic political figures across the nation with suspicious packages containing “potentially destructive devices” was arrested Friday morning, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News.

The person in custody was revealed to be Cesar Sayoc, a 56-year-old who lived in Aventura, Florida. Sayoc was arrested at an auto parts store in Plantation.—More…



Suspected MAGA bomber ID’d as ‘Native American Trump supporter’ Cesar Sayoc, 56,

(Metro) A man arrested on suspicion of being the MAGA bomber has been named as Native American Trump supporter Cesar Sayoc, 56. Sayoc, of Fort Lauderdale, is belived to have been arrested in Plantation, a suburb of Miami, Florida, Friday on suspicion of sending 12 pipe bombs to top Democrats and high-profile figures critical of Donald Trump. Online records show Sayoc has owned companies called Native American Catering & Vending, as well as Proud Native America One Low Price Drycleaning.—More…

Package Bomb Suspect Identified As Cesar Sayoc

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Federal authorities have arrested a man in Plantation in connection to a series of package bombs that have been sent to top Democrats and President Trump critics, according to CBS News.

The man was taken into custody at an Auto Zone store on State Road 7 at SW 6th Street around 10:30 a.m. A “loud explosion” was heard at the time of the arrest, possibly from a flash bang device used by FBI in the course of making the arrest.—More…



 

 

US arrests suspect over 12 bombs, suspicious packages

New York (AFP) - The US government on Friday announced a suspect had been arrested in connection with 12 suspicious packages and pipe bombs sent to critics of Donald Trump in a days-long spree that has inflamed the United States ahead of key midterm elections.

A Department of Justice spokeswoman announced the arrest on Friday morning, saying a news conference would be held at 2:30 pm (1830 GMT).—More…

 

 

 

News on the Net

News from around the world

