ARTICLE: 'Reasons why the 2020 presidential election is deeply puzzling'

Glenn reads from a recent article in The Spectator, called ‘Reasons why the 2020 presidential election is deeply puzzling’ by Patrick Basham. The article details 2020 Election statistics, and it explains how Joe Biden’s numbers — thanks to several ‘avalanches’ of votes — may show that something dishonest really did happen in November. So, now’s the time to ask: do YOU trust our election process? Because if not, Glenn says “we’re done as a free republic.”





