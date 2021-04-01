If these promoters were serious about altering the climate, they would change the Solar Cycle.

As Weather Becomes Climate

By definition a long weather trend will become a climate event. And the March post for the UAH Satellite Temp is at -0.01 deg C, which is a miniscule decline from the 1991 to 2020 average. In so many words, the obvious warming pulses from the 1989 and 2016 El Ninos have run their course. Returning the chart to the essentially flat-lying trend.

Making the hysteria about the fake warming trend even more ridiculous. Beyond fake has been the really weird tout that for the first time ever, a warming trend would be harmful to life. “Snowball Earth” has been the description of our frozen planet some 650 million years ago. Understandably most uncongenial to most forms of life. Until climate was politicized, warming trends have always been good for life. And another “first” in physics and biology is that increasing amounts of atmospheric concentrations of CO2 have suddenly become harmful. There are two near-term influences these articles have been reviewing. One has been increasing volcanic activity which always provides a cooling influence. The other has been that the 2016 El Nino was taking some time to reverse to the usual cooling La Nina. There is no link between CO2 concentrations and La Ninas. However, the “mini El Nino” faded last May being followed by a cooling La Nina. The chart follows, with the latest decline being interesting:

One can’t help but wonder when the NYT starts covering reality rather than no longer supportable climate promotions. The date was 1978, when such news was fit to print. On the longer term, which really is climate, Solar physicists Penn and Livingston in the early 1990s concluded that the very long trend of increasing Solar activity would reverse to a lengthy trend of diminishing activity. And with that the warming trend out of the Little Ice Age would reverse to cooling. The following from Electroverse shows the chart since the maximum with Solar Cycle 21. SC 24 was the weakest since the early 1900s and the chart shows the predicted lows for SC 25 and SC 26. Some 30 years ago, Penn and Livingston got it right. Over the same 30 years, global warmers have been getting it wrong.





With declining solar activity, one would expect the warming trend to flatten (✓) with increasing precipitation. With some of it as increasing amounts of snow. It is worth emphasizing that “models” connecting increasing CO2 concentrations have not been working. And that those based upon known cycles have been working. Carbon Dioxide and the even more sinister cousin Carbon have been promoted as vehicles of fear. To establish control by ambitious politicians, bureaucrats and academics. Motivating reasons for raising taxes and imposing regulations. If these promoters were serious about altering the climate, they would change the Solar Cycle. Another chart from GWPF appeared this week. And it shows the now lengthy decline in Solar activity along with the remarkably regular changes from warming El Ninos to cooling La Ninas.



SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS