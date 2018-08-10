WhatFinger
At least four people are confirmed dead in the shooting near the Maine border

Canadian police: 2 of 4 dead in shooting are officers

At least 4 people dead in shooting, Canadian police say

Two police officers were among the four people shot and killed Friday morning in the Canadian city of Fredericton, New Brunswick, police said.

Fredericton Police tweeted “one suspect” was in custody, however, it was unclear if authorities were seeking any other suspects.

At least four people have been killed in an early morning shooting in Canada.

Police in Fredericton, New Brunswick responded to the shooting in a residential neighborhood at around 7am on Friday, taking one suspect into custody after an intensive emergency response.—More…

