Canadian police: 2 of 4 dead in shooting are officers

At least 4 people dead in shooting, Canadian police say

Two police officers were among the four people shot and killed Friday morning in the Canadian city of Fredericton, New Brunswick, police said.

Fredericton Police tweeted “one suspect” was in custody, however, it was unclear if authorities were seeking any other suspects.

Of the four people killed in this morning's shootings on Brookside Drive, two were Fredericton Police officers. No names are being released at this time. Please appreciate this is a difficult time for their families and our colleagues. We will provide more info when we can. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

