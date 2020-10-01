“At This Hour The Fate of the World Is Being Threatened by Global Conspiracy Against God” – General Flynn and Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò Send Open

By News on the Net —— Bio and Archives--October 30, 2020
If you believe the current struggles in our nation are between good and evil you are not alone.
Carlo Maria Viganò is an archbishop of the Catholic Church who served as the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States from 19 October 2011 to 12 April 2016.
Archbishop Viganò previously warned Catholics on the historic spiritual importance of this 2020 election on the future of this country and this planet.
President Trump is standing up against the demonic forces of the deep state and the New World Order.—More…
Former Apostolic Nuncio to the US, Arch Bishop Vigano’s open letter to President Trump warns of a ‘Great Reset’ plot to destroy humanity.— General Flynn (@GenFlynn) October 30, 2020
“It is not surprising that the enemy is angered at being discovered… undisturbed.”
