WhatFinger

“At This Hour The Fate of the World Is Being Threatened by Global Conspiracy Against God” – General Flynn and Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò Send Open

By —— Bio and Archives--October 30, 2020

American Politics, News, Opinion | Disqus Comments | Reader Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

If you believe the current struggles in our nation are between good and evil you are not alone.

Carlo Maria Viganò is an archbishop of the Catholic Church who served as the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States from 19 October 2011 to 12 April 2016.

Archbishop Viganò previously warned Catholics on the historic spiritual importance of this 2020 election on the future of this country and this planet.

President Trump is standing up against the demonic forces of the deep state and the New World Order.—More…

SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS

News on the Net -- Bio and Archives

News from around the world


Fight ELITIST SUPPRESSION—Make CFP Your Go-To Home Page!