WATCH: Axelrod: Hunter Biden Story ‘Right-Wing Conspiracy Theory’ — Voters Don’t Care

Former Obama senior advisor David Axelrod said Tuesday on CNN that the allegations of corruption against Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s son Hunter are an unverified “right-wing conspiracy theory” that is not moving voters.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “The conservative media, the MAGA media their focusing so much on Joe Biden’s son Hunter. Ted Cruz told Jonathan Swan of Axios he doesn’t think that moves one voter. I mean, I’ve got to believe if the Hunter Biden story is important to you, you’re already voting for Trump.”—More…

<p>