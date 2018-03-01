Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Energy Storage Capacity

Battery Battered Bosch

By —— Bio and Archives--March 1, 2018

Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Battery Battered Bosch
The German Bosch co. is no longer planning to “re-invent” batteries for the propulsion of cars, according to an article published in the Munich, Germany, daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

The article states, inter alia (translated from German):

“It sounded so promising in recent years: Bosch was going to invest a three-digit million sum to turn around the car-battery world market. Newly developed solid-state batteries were to replace the traditional lithium-ion technology at some point, according to the ambitious announcement [of the time]. Double energy density at half the cost was the goal. Such batteries would lead both to the final breakthrough of electro-mobility and end the supremacy of the Asian cell-producers. Now, that dream is gone. Bosch-CEO Rolf Bulander announced the end of the project.”

It must be a sad day for Bosch, erstwhile the largest European provider of all-things-electric for the car industry there, especially the ones wanting to produce all the new electrifying vehicles (better don’t touch their multi-hundred-Volt circuitry-it could be hazardous to your health!)

You may wonder, what has changed from just a few years ago?

Electro-Mobility, etc.

Even now, as the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reports, expectations are that the (car)-battery market alone will reach a volume of EURO250 billion (US$~300 billion) by the year 2025. Isn’t that a tidy sum that any leading manufacturing power house would want to strive to get a slice of?

Could it be that:

So, what’s the problem, then?

(Hint): Energy Storage Capacity

Perhaps the real answers might be:

  • Useful energy cannot be created out of nothing and, moreover,
  • the best battery technology is a distant runner-up to good old hydrocarbon (gasoline or diesel) fuel in terms of energy density and storage capacity of different systems. Just look at the following table, copied from my 2010 book Convenient Myths (p. 228).

While some of the numbers may have changed slightly over the last eight years, probably not by much. In any event, the table is to provide information as to the major differences between batteries and other energy storage systems. Clearly, so-called “fossil” fuels, such as gasoline, regardless of their origin, (natural or man-made via the Fischer-Tropsch-Synthesis from coal, or from limestone and water) are way ahead of all other storage systems in energy capacity per mass.

Storage mediumEnergy capacity per kg of medium [MJ/kg]
Lead-acid battery0.5
Lithium-ion type batteries0.5 or less
Super-capacitor (not yet available)1.2
Sodium polysulfide (NaS) battery2.8
Gasoline48.0

As you can imagine, even if some “smart Alec” were going to invent a new type of battery to store electric energy at double the previous capacity per unit of weight, it still would be way below that of the hydrocarbon type fuels like gasoline and diesel.

One can only surmise that Bosch recognized this and is now acting accordingly by getting out of that game.

Perhaps some of the North American electro-mobility thinkers might learn to understand it too.

 

Dr. Klaus L.E. Kaiser -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Dr. Klaus L.E. Kaiser is author of CONVENIENT MYTHS, the green revolution – perceptions, politics, and facts Convenient Myths

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: