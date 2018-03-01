Battery Battered Bosch

By Dr. Klaus L.E. Kaiser —— Bio and Archives--March 1, 2018
The German Bosch co. is no longer planning to “re-invent” batteries for the propulsion of cars, according to an article published in the Munich, Germany, daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
The article states, inter alia (translated from German):
“It sounded so promising in recent years: Bosch was going to invest a three-digit million sum to turn around the car-battery world market. Newly developed solid-state batteries were to replace the traditional lithium-ion technology at some point, according to the ambitious announcement [of the time]. Double energy density at half the cost was the goal. Such batteries would lead both to the final breakthrough of electro-mobility and end the supremacy of the Asian cell-producers. Now, that dream is gone. Bosch-CEO Rolf Bulander announced the end of the project.”
It must be a sad day for Bosch, erstwhile the largest European provider of all-things-electric for the car industry there, especially the ones wanting to produce all the new electrifying vehicles (better don’t touch their multi-hundred-Volt circuitry-it could be hazardous to your health!)
You may wonder, what has changed from just a few years ago?
Even now, as the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reports, expectations are that the (car)-battery market alone will reach a volume of EURO250 billion (US$~300 billion) by the year 2025. Isn’t that a tidy sum that any leading manufacturing power house would want to strive to get a slice of?
Could it be that:
So, what’s the problem, then?
Perhaps the real answers might be:
While some of the numbers may have changed slightly over the last eight years, probably not by much. In any event, the table is to provide information as to the major differences between batteries and other energy storage systems. Clearly, so-called “fossil” fuels, such as gasoline, regardless of their origin, (natural or man-made via the Fischer-Tropsch-Synthesis from coal, or from limestone and water) are way ahead of all other storage systems in energy capacity per mass.
|Storage medium
|Energy capacity per kg of medium [MJ/kg]
|Lead-acid battery
|0.5
|Lithium-ion type batteries
|0.5 or less
|Super-capacitor (not yet available)
|1.2
|Sodium polysulfide (NaS) battery
|2.8
|Gasoline
|48.0
As you can imagine, even if some “smart Alec” were going to invent a new type of battery to store electric energy at double the previous capacity per unit of weight, it still would be way below that of the hydrocarbon type fuels like gasoline and diesel.
One can only surmise that Bosch recognized this and is now acting accordingly by getting out of that game.
Perhaps some of the North American electro-mobility thinkers might learn to understand it too.
Dr. Klaus L.E. Kaiser is author of CONVENIENT MYTHS, the green revolution – perceptions, politics, and facts Convenient Myths