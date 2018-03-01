Battery Battered Bosch

“It sounded so promising in recent years: Bosch was going to invest a three-digit million sum to turn around the car-battery world market. Newly developed solid-state batteries were to replace the traditional lithium-ion technology at some point, according to the ambitious announcement [of the time]. Double energy density at half the cost was the goal. Such batteries would lead both to the final breakthrough of electro-mobility and end the supremacy of the Asian cell-producers. Now, that dream is gone. Bosch-CEO Rolf Bulander announced the end of the project.”

The German Bosch co. is no longer planning to “re-invent” batteries for the propulsion of cars, according to an article published in the Munich, Germany, daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung .

It must be a sad day for Bosch, erstwhile the largest European provider of all-things-electric for the car industry there, especially the ones wanting to produce all the new electrifying vehicles (better don’t touch their multi-hundred-Volt circuitry-it could be hazardous to your health!)

You may wonder, what has changed from just a few years ago?

Electro-Mobility, etc.

Even now, as the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reports, expectations are that the (car)-battery market alone will reach a volume of EURO250 billion (US$~300 billion) by the year 2025. Isn’t that a tidy sum that any leading manufacturing power house would want to strive to get a slice of?

Could it be that:

The touted “electro-mobility” is not the promised land of everything on wheels?

The bureaucrats in Brussels (folks who once prescribed the curvature of bananas and cucumbers) had not given clear instructions on how to make the electro-future arrive?

The German Court of Administrative Justice [Bundesverwaltungsgericht] did not decide that communities can enact prohibitions of diesel-engine powered cars?

Many of the NGO’s did not advocate a ban of any fossil fuel driven cars in favor of things electric?

So, what’s the problem, then?