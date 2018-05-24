The Great Deception
Behind The Smokescreen
While the UN are condemning Israel for defending itself against terror organization Hamas, the rest of the world has fallen into the Muslim terrorists’ propaganda. Those images speak for themselves. The so-called “Palestinians” has one ambition. To obliterate Israel. Their supporters have the same.
