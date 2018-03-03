Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

With so many goals of the CPUSA achieved and with few yet to be fully achieved, unless our nation can find its way out of the dark, the eventual result will be the abolishment of our Constitutional Republic

Behold Your Country



There has been a war going on for the hearts and minds of Americans since the first part of the twentieth century. There were those who wanted to import the Bolshevik Revolution to the United States, establishing a Communist Party, a worker’s paradise, that would rule in America. They first had to radically change our culture to allow the cancer to grow and metastasize. During the exposure of many of these communists in the late 50s, and with the cold war in full swing, Communism went underground. Communism has re-emerged under new labels, Liberalism, Democratic Socialism and Progressivism. Since then, the Hard Left (including Hollywood, the education system, and the media) has been largely successful in turning the tables, portraying those who wanted to protect our nation from subversive activity as medieval inquisitors on witch hunts.

As a result, many of the defenders of freedom have retreated, leaving the subversives to continue their work, their goals remaining intact. The Communist Party USA (CPUSA) was established in 1919, having received substantial support and subsidy from the Soviet Union until 1989 when the CPUSA began to attack the initiatives of Mikhail Gorbachev. It has a long history, much of it closely allied with the U.S. labor movement. Stalin used the CPUSA to recruit spies after the U.S. recognized the USSR in 1933. The following are published goals of the Communist Party USA, declared in 1963. Most of these goals, in retrospect, seemed unattainable to the observer at that time. Whether or not the bulk of the Hard Left seeks membership in the CPUSA, their objectives run parallel and persist. To all those who think we engage in paranoia, behold your country: Goals of the Communist Party USA As Entered into the Congressional Record - 1963 This is a partial list of the goals of the Communist Party USA as entered into the Congressional Record by Rep. Albert Herlong (D-FL). There was a total of 45. For brevity, I have included 24 of the goals.

How many objectives do you think have been fully or partially met? ﻿These are the highlights: Grant recognition of Red China with admission to the UN.

Capture one or more of the political parties in the United States.

Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers’ associations. Put the party line in textbooks.

Continue discrediting American culture.

Discredit the American founding fathers. Present them as selfish aristocrats who had no concern for the “common man.”

Support any socialist movement to get control over any part of the culture - education, social agencies, welfare programs, mental health clinics.

Internationalize the Panama Canal.

Emphasize the need to raise children away from the negative influence of parents [It Takes a Village]. Attribute prejudices, mental blocks and retarding of children to suppressive influence of parents.

Present homosexuality, degeneracy and promiscuity as normal, natural, healthy.

Eliminate prayer or any phase of religious expression in the schools on the ground that it violates the principle of “separation of church and state.”

Discredit the American Constitution by calling it inadequate, old-fashioned, out of step with modern needs, a hindrance to cooperation between nations on a world-wide basis.

Belittle American culture and discourage the teaching of American history on the ground that it was only a minor part of the “big picture”...that would be opposing American exceptionalism…nationalism…in favor of Globalism.

Discredit and eventually dismantle the FBI.

Control art critics and directors of art museums. “Our plan is to promote ugliness, repulsive, meaningless art.”

Infiltrate the churches and replace revealed religion with ‘social’ religion. Discredit the Bible and emphasize the need for intellectual maturity which does not need a “religious crutch.”

Discredit the family as an institution. Encourage promiscuity and easy divorce.

Get control of all student newspapers.

Infiltrate the press. Get control of book review assignments, editorial writing, policy making positions.

Gain control of key positions in radio, TV, and motion pictures.

Create the impression that violence and insurrection are legitimate aspects of the American tradition; that students and special interest groups should rise up and use united force to solve economic, political and social problems.

Infiltrate and gain control of more unions.

Infiltrate and gain control of big business.

Do away with loyalty oaths [Pledge of Allegiance].

Eliminate all laws governing obscenity by calling them “censorship” and a violation of free speech and free press.

Continued below... How successful are they? As it turned out, looking back at the Soviet Union 100 years later, it never turned out to be a workers’ paradise. Those in America, like Walter Duranty of The New York Times, wrote glowing reports in the 20s and 30s about the wonderful conditions in Communist Russia, ignoring the millions who died of starvation or were executed. The entire country and its satellites became nothing more than a vast collection of penal colonies and labor camps. Russia became an exercise in ‘getting around the system.’ Since being regimented, as the leadership wanted you to be, could cause your family to starve or be without the very necessities of life, one learned to meet the right people to make life simply bearable. Life under the Communists was no better than life under the Romanovs. Life today in ‘Communist’ China is vastly different. China has a capitalist system, but it is state capitalism plus oligarchy. They encourage a free market and consumption. However, they have no qualms about ignoring patents and disrespecting individual rights. They lack a democratically elected government, illustrated well by President Xi’s latest effort to remove term limits, allowing him to rule indefinitely. China also has no independent legal system, and third party oversight to control corruption. Not quite the communist system. They seem to have adopted the worst of both worlds. What if the Communist/Socialist/Progressive system took root in America? What if liberals and the Hard Left had their way? It is not difficult to imagine. They have achieved so many of their objectives.

I can see a totally secular country with a massive tax structure, free higher education with a government controlled curriculum for only selected people. Free health care, but only if the state feels your life is worth saving…a society without God, Christmas, moral codes, borders, or individual rights with very limited free speech. A tribal culture will develop as non-citizens flood our towns and cities with no incentive to learn English or adopt American e pluribus unum, creating deep division between groups. Choices in food, homes and where to live will be extremely competitive. Free travel will be substantially abbreviated. Guns will be outlawed, so only criminals and the government will have guns, allowing them to dictate any policy. Innovation in technology will be greatly reduced because it will not be in anyone’s interest to further it since most personal profit will be confiscated. The flow of information will be largely controlled. The standard of living will be reduced substantially, especially if the U.S. joins a globalist conformity. Politically, I do not see any two-party system or checks and balances. Corruption and the black market will explode into a national pastime. After a period of time, the economic structure will probably collapse. Like Margaret Thatcher said, they will probably “run out of other people’s money.” There is much talk by the Left that Russia is trying to subvert our electoral process and is a devout enemy. We find that to be diversionary. Yes, the Russians, like the United States and all other competitors on the world stage, have their cyber war games, but Russia no longer commands a world empire. Russia has a weak economy and is a shadow of its former self. They are trying hard just to keep what they have together and maintain what dignity and little outside influences they have left. Russia IS a nuclear power which puts them in a category of those to watch, but Russia has only about 700,000 troops. The USA has over 1.3 million active duty personnel in addition to the over 3 million NATO troops. We believe that the enemies within are a much greater threat. Leftism corrupts. It is a caustic world view that corrodes mind, heart and soul. They lost the last election and are determined to reverse it. Their ‘resistance’ is in full swing and they have a plan. They have been relentless, but patient, willing to plod along, chipping away at our Republic. But, in recent years, especially after the Clinton loss, they have become restless and openly combative. With so many goals of the CPUSA achieved and with few yet to be fully achieved, unless our nation can find its way out of the dark, the eventual result will be the abolishment of our Constitutional Republic. Considering all the delusions and weirdness liberals are willing to accept, life will eventually be a combination of Animal Farm and 1984 in a Bizarro World.

Ray DiLorenzo is a career pilot having retired after 22 years as a contract fire pilot with the California Department of Forestry (Cal-Fire). He is presently affiliated with Stand Up America founded by Maj. Gen. Paul E. Vallely (Ret).