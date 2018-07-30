BernieCare thirty-two trillion increase called a decrease

A recent Mercatus working paper from George Mason University that detailed the tremendous cost of Bernie Sanders’ health care plan spread like wildfire the last few days with false headlines from Leftist media outlets saying it showed government health care spending would decrease by 2 trillion dollars. But‪ the Mercatus white paper itself says right off, in the first paragraph, that the $32.6 trillion is NOT the TOTAL cost, to be compared with the current cost, but is a lowball estimate of the INCREASE IN COSTS over current spending:

“Medicare for All Act (M4A), would under conservative estimates increase federal budget commitments by approximately $32.6 trillion during its first 10 years of full implementation (2022–2031), assuming enactment in 2018.”

The pro-Bernie articles also gloss over the difficulty in essentially doubling the government cost of health care. From the white paper:

“For perspective on these figures, consider that doubling all currently projected federal individual and corporate income tax collections would be insufficient to finance the added federal costs of the plan. The federal cost increase would by itself be more than two times all currently projected federal discretionary appropriations, including all defense as well as domestic discretionary spending. It is likely that the actual cost of M4A would be substantially greater than has been estimated from its legislative text.”

It would take some serious digital forensics to determine who was the first person to turn this addition into a subtraction. But the estimate of an additional 32.6 trillion was subtracted from what a ThinkProgress article estimates at $33 trillion in current spending, government and personal spending combined. Even the subtraction they use is wrong! 33 minus 32.6 is, of course only .4 and not 2! Any decrease in personal spending would be more than offset by the required more than doubling of taxes needed to pay for it.



Nevertheless, using their $33 trillion for current spending levels, the additional 10-year spending the working paper says BernieCare would require makes the total $55.6 trillion (33+32.6) and NOT $32.6 trillion!



I’m calling it a math error, but how much of it is the media simply being misinformed versus deliberate lying (disinformation) we may never know. Here are a few example of the headlines the bad math produced:

Think Progress went with “Koch-backed study finds ‘Medicare for All’ would save U.S. trillions.” People’s Policy Project headlined, “Mercatus Study Finds Medicare for All Saves $2 Trillion.” Slate and Splinter News attacked with deliberate disinformation in a headline saying, “Conservative Think-Tanker Accidentally Argues That Single Payer Could Save Americans $2 Trillion.”