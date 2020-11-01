Beware: Marxists are about to put their masks BACK ON

Joe Biden is having major problems with his caucus. AOC recently took shots against moderate Republican John Kasich, Senator Joe Manchin said he won’t support far-left policy pushes next year, and BLM developed an agenda list they expect a Biden presidency to prioritize…the left is ENTIRELY fractured. And they know it. They know their push for socialism didn’t work this time around, so they’re changing strategies. Beware, because their masks are about to be put BACK on.





