Biden Ban on Public Lands To Cost Economy $670 Billion Over 20 years

The following are comments from Western Energy Alliance and the Petroleum Association of Wyoming in response to the report.

“President-elect Biden has had to face the reality that he can’t ban fracking nationwide, so he’s pledged to ban leasing and fracking on federal lands. A Biden ban would be devastating to the economies of western states by eliminating thousands of jobs just as Americans are struggling to recover from the pandemic,” said Kathleen Sgamma, president of Western Energy Alliance. “He’s calculating that he won’t pay a political price while satisfying radical climate activists, but he would be sacrificing the livelihoods of thousands of westerners throughout many sectors of the economy. We hope this report convinces him not to inflict economic pain on westerners. If he makes good on a Biden ban, the Alliance will be in court within hours.”

“This independent report confirms that President-elect Biden’s repeated calls for an end to natural gas and oil production on federal lands would have a crippling effect on Wyoming’s economy. Sacrificing Wyoming and her people for no measurable emissions improvement may be politically expedient, but PAW will fight it on behalf of the thousands of Wyomingites who make their living in this industry,” said Pete Obermueller, president of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming. “PAW thanks Governor Gordon and the Wyoming Legislature for its vision on this issue and recognizing the need to arm ourselves with the most accurate and up to date data. Dr. Considine’s study will allow industry, the State of Wyoming and our federal delegation to work together to ensure Wyoming is not left behind over the next four years.”