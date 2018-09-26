WhatFinger

"The reason why we cannot rely on the FBI report [is] you would not like it if we did because it is inconclusive. They say, 'He said, she said, and they said. Period."

Biden in 1991: FBI "Do Not Reach Conclusions" When Investigating Sexual Misconduct

By -- NTKNetwork—— Bio and Archives--September 26, 2018

Senate Democrats have been calling for the FBI to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, but video unearthed by NTK Network shows one of their own, then-Sen. Joe Biden, pushing back on the notion that an FBI investigation would reach any kind of conclusion. The remarks were made during the Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 1991.—More…

