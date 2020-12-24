Brexit Deal Signed: EU Boasts of a ‘Good Deal’ In Their Interest

By Breitbart News —— Bio and Archives--December 25, 2020
The Brexit negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union concluded on Thursday, Christmas Eve, with the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen calling a press conference and boasting the EU got a “good deal” out of the years of negotiations.
Speaking from Downing Street on Christmas Eve, Prime Minister Johnson announced the agreement of what he terms a “comprehensive, Canada-style free-trade deal” — an agreement that Mr Johnson has been seeking since the beginning of negotiations, which the European Union had said was impossible to strike.—More…
Nigel Farage announced that the deal was not perfect but the “War is Over”:
