Lies are lies whether they come from the scientific community or Washington, D.C. and the only genius that's visible is how truths are replaced with invented "facts" that the sky is falling

Brilliance in one field does not overall genius make



According to modern media we are flush with geniuses. They inhabit the worlds of science, philosophy, entertainment and politics and, with the help of bloggers, pundits and TV personalities, are bestowed undue influence over every issue of import or general interest. But how smart are they really? How many times has Hillary Clinton been hailed as the “smartest woman in the world” even after managing to fritter away a slam-dunk win in the 2016 election? Okay, so she’s not the best example of an intellectual giant.

What about the late Stephen Hawking, the physicist God blessed with such incredible insight into the workings of the universe that he couldn’t recognize God’s hand in it? It can’t be denied that his accomplishments sparked enthusiasm in upcoming generations to embrace studies of the cosmos. Perhaps Elon Musk, also praised as a visionary, was one of those touched by Hawking’s discoveries. It’s to be queried how far genius goes. Innovators like Mark Zuckerberg had been painted with that broad brush due to their acumen in building an empire out of a social medium. Parlaying Facebook into a huge fortune may qualify him as brilliant but doesn’t necessarily stretch into other aspects of life, the upshot of which may land him in the witness box testifying before Congress. The same holds true for Hawking, Musk, Francis Crick or Amazon’s Jeff Bezos—having a handle on their individual areas of expertise to the point of brilliance does not qualify them to carry the title in other scientific or sociologic disciplines. In fact, it might completely disqualify them. Not that the world at large would recognize the difference. To the media that feeds the masses, genius is genius. If someone is unparalleled in one area of study, it only follows that it’s the same wherever they apply their mighty intellect. It’s because of this rampant gullibility that verges on the unhinged that the courts are overflowing with half-baked lawsuits claiming that man can and is destroying earth’s livability. Silver screen strongman and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is in good (but foolish) company with the cities of San Francisco and Oakland in suing the largest oil companies for causing sea levels to rise and people, in general, to die. Every plaintiff in these cases is a victim of some genius pretending to understand more than their field of expertise. Of course, in the realm of climate change, all of which “science” is based on speculation (and the 2006 SCOTUS ruling that CO2 is a poisonous gas), even the oil industry has been bamboozled into admitting man’s influence over the climate. Such capitulation will be the death of the industry just when oil is most needed to keep the economy afloat.

Yet, the geniuses of quantum physics, genetics, jurisprudence, and celebrity are the guiding force promoting something outside their field of experience; such as two of those scientists mentioned above who have endorsed the idea that all life on earth literally plopped on our planet with an intergalactic splat. These legal battles are a symptom of the monumental disruptions occurring daily in our central government. After this week’s $1.3 trillion Omnibus spending fiasco in Washington, the Swamp creatures are beginning to look like the real geniuses in being able to manipulate the process and thoroughly undermine the Trump agenda and America in the bargain. How was it done? By the same method that Hawking and the rest of the science “swamp” are operating—fear. While the climate change hawkers (pardon the pun) cry that we have only one to two hundred years left on the earth and must find a new planet to inhabit, the Capitol crybabies use the same old government shutdown gambit to hornswoggle the people. The geniuses of this world are brilliant because they convince us they’re brilliant. They manipulate the masses just as communism does, saying they have the answers to the ills of society, which, by the way, they helped to instill. Lies are lies whether they come from the scientific community or Washington, D.C. and the only genius that’s visible is how truths are replaced with invented “facts” that the sky is falling.

Former newspaper publisher, A. Dru Kristenev, grew up in the publishing industry working every angle of a paper, from ad composition and sales, to personnel management, copy writing, and overseeing all editorial content. During her tenure as a news professional, Kristenev traveled internationally as both a representative of the paper and non-profit organizations.

Since 2007, Kristenev has authored four fact-filled political suspense novels, the Baron Series, and two non-fiction books, all available on Amazon.

ChangingWind (changingwind.org) is a solutions-centered Christian ministry.

Donate Here