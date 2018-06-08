BROTHERHOOD-LINKED CONGRESSMAN RUNNING TO BE AG OF MINNESOTA

Keith Ellison would rather wage war on Trump in court than in Congress

Brotherhood-linked Congressman Keith Ellison is giving up his ultra-safe seat in the U.S. House of Representatives to run for the post of attorney general of Minnesota, a risky move in a state that isn’t as radically left-wing as his home district. The primary election is Aug. 14.

Ellison, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) deputy chairman who essentially endorsed the violent anarchists and communists of the subversive Antifa movement, claims he wants to be the North Star State’s top lawyer to litigate away in a quest for justice. “It was attorneys general who led the fight against [President Trump’s so-called] Muslim ban,” Ellison said after filing his paperwork on the final day allowed. “I want to be a part of that fight.” “As Attorney General, I will push for equal rights under the law, for commonsense gun safety laws, and for criminal justice reform that ends unjust policies and creates a pathway for Minnesotans to reenter as contributing members of society.” “No one — not even a President — is above the law,” he wrote in a statement. Minnesotans “need a fighter on their side,” he added, calling himself the “People’s Lawyer.” But the term “People’s Lawyer” has a special meaning for left-wing radicals. The Left likes to refer to some of its legal heroes like Sixties icon William Kunstler as “People’s Lawyers.” It’s not what you might think. A “People’s Lawyer” – the phrase is always capitalized – is a crusading, small-c communist attorney who devotes his life to using the legal system to fundamentally transform America. As such it is a profoundly antisocial, un-American concept, so, naturally, it is embraced by the communist-dominated National Lawyers Guild (NLG).

Ellison is an admirer of convicted cop killer and leftist folk hero Mumia Abu Jamal Or so he says. Ellison may also believe the much-hyped “blue wave” the media keeps telling us will give Democrats control of Congress isn’t coming this November. Maybe he doesn’t relish the prospect of continuing to be a powerless backbencher with little influence on the House’s legislative agenda. Ellison, 54, jumped into the AG race after the incumbent, Lori Swanson (D), decided she’d prefer to seek the governorship. Why should anyone care if Ellison, the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Congress, becomes Minnesota’s attorney general? Ellison is an admirer of convicted cop killer and leftist folk hero Mumia Abu Jamal. He is also a former co-chairman of the Communist-linked Congressional Progressive Caucus. Ellison, an in-your-face Muslim sympathetic to jihad, implicitly expressed support months ago for the use of violence against President Trump in a tweet as he posed for a selfie with the cover of Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook, by Mark Bray. “At @MoonPalaceBooks and I just found the book that strike [sic] fear in the heart of @realDonaldTrump[,]” the DNC official tweeted.

Continued below... Ellison’s anti-Americanism and radicalism are nothing new Ellison’s anti-Americanism and radicalism are nothing new, but they took on added importance after he became second-in-command at the DNC. Democrats are the party that officially endorsed the violent, America-hating Black Lives Matter movement whose radical left-wing members accuse police nationwide of systemic anti-black racism and brutality against black suspects. In 2015 hundreds of DNC delegates in Minneapolis approved a resolution that accused American police of “extrajudicial killings of unarmed African American men, women and children.” In other words, since 2015 it has been official Democratic Party policy that there are roving death squads manned by police officers who specifically stalk and execute without trial black men, women, and children across America. Activists and media types look to him. Ellison was a longtime fringe-dweller before he became a Democrat office-holder. He was a member of Louis Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam. He described Hitler-loving Farrakhan as “a role model for black youth,” “not an anti-Semite,” and “a sincere, tireless, and uncompromising advocate of the black community and other oppressed people around the world.” Ellison has links to Hamas. He is also a regular at events sponsored by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), two Muslim Brotherhood front groups the Department of Justice has identified as co-conspirators in terrorism financing schemes benefiting Hamas. It is also worth noting that in 2008, Ellison accepted $13,350 from the Muslim American Society (MAS), another Muslim Brotherhood Front group, to go on a pilgrimage to Mecca.

Are the voters of Minnesota crazy enough to elect Ellison as the state’s chief law enforcement official? When Ellison won his first congressional election on Nov. 7, 2006, at his victory party several of his supporters shouted “Allahu Akbar!” which is the traditional battle cry of jihadists. Are the voters of Minnesota crazy enough to elect Ellison as the state’s chief law enforcement official? Well, yes, they certainly are. See Gov. Jesse Ventura (1999 – 2003), U.S. Sen. Al Franken (2009 to 2018), and of course, U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison (2007 to present). Chances are the air with be filled again with cries “Allahu Akbar!” after the ballots are counted in Minnesota’s attorney general election.

