Now when it comes to the doors of our nation, we know that terrorists, drugs, and gang members are entering illegally through Mexico

Build the Wall



Washington, D.C. – Yesterday at 4:00 PM ET, Congress reconvened and, while not on the official schedule, the focus is on resolving the current government shutdown. Liberty Counsel Action is supporting the $5 billion dollars requested by President Trump to build a wall on the Mexican border because of the increased safety and long-term financial savings this will provide to Americans.

Priceless value placed on the safety of Americans If this wall stopped only 50 percent of those expected to enter the U.S. illegally over the next 10 years, it would save taxpayers nearly $64 billion, according to the Center for Immigration Studies. This savings is several times the estimated cost to build the wall. On the southern border of Israel, a double wall has effectively stopped nearly 100 percent of Hamas terrorists, according to Daniel Horowitz. This would cut the time in half for taxpayers to see a return on their investment. These numbers do not account for the priceless value placed on the safety of Americans like Grant Ronnebeck, a 21-year-old who was shot and killed by an illegal immigrant over a pack of cigarettes. In addition, the U.S. Government Accountability Office averages that illegal aliens account for nine kidnappings, 15 murders, 43 sex offenses, 71 burglaries, and 131 assaults every day, according to the American Thinker. While the data is hard to combine, it reported that the rate of murders committed by illegal aliens is “about 10 times that of U.S. citizens.”





The U.S. government has freely spent $2.5 billion dollars on the Mérida Initiative, which is a cooperation agreement between the U.S. and the countries of Central America on drug trafficking, organized crime, etc. This month marks the 10-year anniversary of this project, which has had little to no success in actually stopping drugs from flowing into the U.S. This money would be much better spent on the wall, which President Trump says has been more than 90 percent effective at shutting down illegal trafficking into America. “We lock our homes and install burglar alarms. We do not open the doors to our home to complete strangers,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel Action. “Now when it comes to the doors of our nation, we know that terrorists, drugs, and gang members are entering illegally through Mexico. The wall is necessary to stop the flow of dangerous people and damaging drugs into our country,” said Staver. The U.S. government recently wasted $2.6 million dollars caring for 139 chimpanzees through a project supported by the National Institutes for Health. The project was exposed by the oversight committee led by Sen. James Lankford. However, when it comes to the safety and security of Americans, suddenly liberal legislators stop their liberal spending habits.





Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Liberty Counsel is an international nonprofit, litigation, education, and policy organization dedicated to advancing religious freedom, the sanctity of life, and the family since 1989, by providing pro bono assistance and representation on these and related topics.