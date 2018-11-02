Bumblebee Drones

Next time you see a bumblebee close by, beware—it could be a “ living “drone .” Sort of like in the picture nearby.

At least that’s what the NBCnews Universal MACH website claims. According to an article by Barbara Booth, “Engineers at the University of Washington announced they have come up with a power source both strong and light enough to keep their “drone” in flight for a continuous stretch of about seven hours.” It comes hard on the heels of the miniature drone called RoboFly, an entirely manmade flying machine, designed by the same group.

You may ask who wins that race to “dronemanship?”

Nature’s Superiority

The bumblebee drone version demonstrates nature’s superiority. In contrast to the robotic fly that needs to carry a battery, the bumblebee can fly for hours as well as garnering more energy “on-the fly” and remembers where it has recently been. Just watch a plot of flowering blue-berry plants in spring and observe the bumblebee(s) as they get nectar from each flower and pollinate it in return. Though it may be difficult to observe, you’ll rarely see a specific bee visit the same flower twice in short order.

Of course, the bees are currently in hiding, trying to survive a long and harsh winter that’s yet to come. Like other hibernating organisms in both the plant and animal kingdoms, they survive by hibernation. That involves slowing down their activity and metabolism to a near standstill. This way they can survive on energy reserves built up during the warmer times of the year, when food was plentiful.