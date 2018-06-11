CA Bill Assaults Foster Children

The bill would, upon the request of a child or nonminor dependent, or his or her caregiver, attorney, court appointed special advocate, or social worker, require the county child welfare agency to ensure that the child or nonminor dependent has access to gender affirming health care and gender affirming behavioral health services, which are defined to mean health care or behavioral health services that respect the gender identity of the patient, as specified.



Therefore, according to AB 2119, no counselor, parent, foster parent or social worker can tell a confused little boy that he is a boy, or a confused little girl that she is a girl.



Medical research has verified that gender dysphoria is a psychological issue and puberty blockers and “sex reassignment” surgery are not the answer. In fact, a staggering 41 percent of “transgender” people in the United States have attempted to commit suicide which is more than 25 times the rate of the general population. Among “transgender” people ages 18-44, the suicide attempt rate is 45 percent, according to a 2010 survey conducted by the National Center for Transgender Equality and the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force.



“California bill AB 2119 is nothing short of state sanctioned medical experimentation on the most vulnerable children,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “Foster children are already struggling with crises in their young lives, and engaging in what medical professionals have called child abuse only increases the trauma. These children need love and compassion, not pills and surgery. This dangerous law should be rejected,” said Staver.