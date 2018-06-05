CA Bill Assaults Freedom

SACRAMENTO, CA - The California bill AB 2943 , which declares certain kinds of speech as consumer fraud, will go to the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 12, 2018. This will be the only committee hearing with opportunities for public testimonies before going to the Appropriations Committee and then to the state Senate for a vote.

AB 2943 declares “advertising, offering to engage in, or engaging in sexual orientation change efforts with an individual” is fraudulent business practice. This bill would not only prevent counselors from providing counseling and adults from receiving counsel regarding unwanted same-sex attraction, behavior or gender confusion, but it adds the therapy to the list of fraudulent schemes under the states’ Consumer Legal Remedies Act. If approved, victims of sexual abuse can no longer get counseling if they develop (as often happens) unwanted urges to engage in same-sex behavior or become gender confused.

However, this bill is so far reaching that it also prohibits printed material and even books. AB 2943 would make it unlawful for any person to sell books, including the Bible, counseling services or anything else that directs people to trust in Jesus Christ to help them overcome unwanted same-sex attraction or gender confusion. A pastor, church or para-church ministry could be banned from holding a conference or selling books or videos about overcoming unwanted same-sex attractions or gender confusion.

Clickhere to see testimonies of CA residents formerly in the LGBT lifestyle.

The California Family Council, in partnership with the Capitol Resource Institute as well as Faith and Public Policy, will host a Day of Action on the west steps of the state capitol on June 12 to oppose AB 2943. The rally will start at 9 a.m. with men and women sharing their testimonies of transformation from the LGBT lifestyle and how they were helped by the biblical resources and counseling. Christian leaders will also explain the implications of AB 2943, lead participants in prayer, and encourage people of faith everywhere to publicly defend their free speech rights.

“California AB 2943 is an unconstitutional bill that substitutes the government for personal choice and is a shocking assault on freedom and self-autonomy,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “The goal behind this horrendous legislation is to crush any viewpoint that does not align with the state. Many people who seek counsel to address their concerns will be harmed if this legislation passes,” said Staver.





