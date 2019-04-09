The subversive jihadist group goes on offense on the Left Coast.

CAIR Planning Huge Push In SoCal

The terrorist-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations announced plans to “mobilize the Muslim community” in 80 mosques in Southern California in order to push its Islamist, anti-American agenda. CAIR was named an unindicted co-conspirator in 2007 in an alleged criminal conspiracy to support both HAMAS and the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development. In 2014 the United Arab Emirates designated CAIR a terrorist organization.

CAIR will mobilize mosques in Santa Barbara and across the state In remarks largely ignored by the mainstream media, CAIR-Los Angeles Executive Director Hussam Ayloush unveiled the plans at CAIR’s 4th Annual Dinner in Woodlands Hills, California on March 23, as Gateway Pundit reported. “California is home to the largest Muslim community in the country,” Ayloush said. “One million Muslims reside in California.” “Through organizing the community here we can uplift the rest of the country, not just the state. Imagine the leverage we make here.” CAIR will mobilize mosques in Santa Barbara and across the state, Ayloush said. “We expanded the reach of our organization into the [San Fernando] valley. And we are planning to extend into Bakersfield, into Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo. We just expanded in Fresno.” CAIR will focus on three specific areas, he said. “Education of the public about Islam to challenge Islamophobia in all its forms,” is one of the areas, he said.

The second area is to “mobilize the Muslim community to ensure it is fully engaged.” CAIR will “establish networks for informed and organized Muslim activists and voters … This network we plan on setting up through the traditional model of community organizing. We have 80 mosques in Southern California. We hope to organize in every mosque eight to 10 organizer people who will mobilize the rest of the community. Imagine the power of that: 80 mosques times a thousand people at each of these mosques and their families … visiting elected officials, getting people registered to vote.” Third, CAIR will “continue to grow our legal work in the areas of civil rights … because a community without rights is a community that is marginalized and victimized.” Ayoush also spoke of “the growing threat of white supremacy and the very, very real danger it poses.” Ayoush blamed right-wingers and Jews for verbal attacks on Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), instead of noting the extreme nature of comments made by the two Muslim congresswomen. The attacks came “from a combination of right-wing white supremacists and extremist Zionist circles who felt threatened by the rise of prominent, proud, and respected Muslim voice [sic] and leadership, a leadership that consistently challenges Trump’s anti-Muslim bigotry and his xenophobic policies.”

CAIR has been behind multiple hate crime hoaxes that falsely depicted American Muslims as victims Ayoush blamed the “orange man in the White House” for the shootings last month in New Zealand. Fifty people were murdered and an equal number injured in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 17. The March 23 banquet also featured rants by Rep. Omar, a confirmed anti-Semite who has accused Jews of buying support for Israel with dollars. Omar reportedly urged Muslims to “raise hell” and “make people uncomfortable.” Like Ayoush, she also blamed President Trump for the shootings in New Zealand. CAIR has been behind multiple hate crime hoaxes that falsely depicted American Muslims as victims. CAIR settled a federal lawsuit last month by agreeing to end its program in San Diego, California schools that critics say pressured students to accept Islam or risk being labeled “Islamophobic.” “CAIR’s insinuation that there are hordes of MAGA hat-wearing students prowling the schools and terrorizing Muslim students is a study in mass deception,” said Charles LiMandri, chief counsel for the Rancho Santa Fe, California-based Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund.

CAIR plans to ramp up its agitation in Southern California With funding from the Shillman Foundation, in May 2017 FCDF filed suit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of five families and two advocacy organizations, Citizens for Quality Education and San Diego Asian Americans for Equality. The legal complaint asserted that the San Diego Unified School District’s “anti-Islamophobia initiative,” launched to fight purported anti-Muslim bullying somehow allegedly inspired by President Trump, violated the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution. It is important to note that the made-up word “Islamophobia” is wielded as a cudgel against those who dislike the Muslim religion and those who are merely skeptical of it, as this writer argued in Team Jihad: How Sharia-Supremacists Collaborate with Leftists to Destroy the United States, published in 2017 by Center for Security Policy Press. The idea is to eventually make it as difficult and uncomfortable as possible to criticize the faith founded by Muhammad in the seventh century after the birth of Christ. And a lot of well-heeled funders are part of a long-term campaign aimed at mainstreaming the tenets of Islam in American society. The political correctness that has metastasized in American culture aids Islamist groups like CAIR by requiring that no one speak ill of Islam or say anything that might stigmatize or “other-ize” a Muslim in any way. All Americans must think and say only nice things about Islam. CAIR and its ilk are determined to stamp out criticism of Islam, and they have an army of nonprofit organizations, foundations, academics, media outlets, and name-calling activists to help them. Now CAIR plans to ramp up its agitation in Southern California.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Matthew Vadum, Bombthrowers, and matthewvadum.blogspot.com, is an investigative reporter at a watchdog group in Washington, D.C.

His new book Subversion Inc. can be bought at Amazon.com (US), Amazon.ca (Canada)

Visit the Subversion Inc. Facebook page. Follow me on Twitter.