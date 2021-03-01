WhatFinger

Trudeau government proposal which will have adverse impact on the economy, our trade relationships and do little for the environment

Canada's Toxic Ban on Plastics

March 19, 2021

Canada's Toxic Ban on PlasticsWe are pleased to co-host this month’s Exchange Call with the Coalition of Concerned Manufacturers and Businesses of Canada and the US-based Property Rights Alliance for a discussion on Canada’s Toxic Ban on Plastics.

Join a great line up of speakers in dissecting the Trudeau government proposal which will have adverse impact on the economy, our trade relationships and do little for the environment.

As always, there is no cost to participate, but we do ask that you register in advance.

Time: Mar 23, 2021 12:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

 

 

