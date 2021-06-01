Marxists and Maoists

Cancel Culture M&Ms

No, not the Mar’s “melts in your mouth, not in your hands” M&Ms. It’s Marxists and Maoists; those M&Ms. If you cross them, they’ll melt your mouth, your hands, and all other exposed parts. M&Ms know cancelling. They delineated the foundational principles decades ago. Cancel culture is not unique to today’s antisocial media. But, before proceeding, a disclaimer is in order: For the purposes of inclusion—a requirement in the U.S. today—M&Ms should really be Marxists, Leninists, Stalinists, Maoists, Castroists, Mugabeists, Maduroists, etc., etc. However, the resulting alphabet soup would be undecipherable. Thus, M&Ms should be considered INCLUSIVE of all socialist and communist ideological variations. In the end, those differences are meaningless anyhow, since the eventual outcome, MASS SUFFERING, merely differs in magnitude from one to the other.

Cancel Culture might actually be the bedrock underpinning Marxism and Maoism Also, a forewarning regarding a 2021 about-face: “Don’t get into pissing contests with skunks” was tactical advice my mother offered family and friends over her nearly one hundred years as noted in “Urinating with Skunks” (Canada Free Press, January 5, 2021). It led me to conclude in the article that her guidance “applies unilaterally to anything involving the cancel culture cult.” Avoiding pissing contests with those skunks is ESSENTIAL. Unfortunately, chaos at the U.S. Capitol the very next day and the rampant cancelling it induced immediately thereafter means avoiding those contests won’t be possible. PREPARE YOURSELVES! An olfactory Armageddon may be on the horizon. Considering the principles M&Ms delineated, cancel culture might actually be the bedrock underpinning Marxism and Maoism. Just consider, Marx’s philosophy cancelled religion based on his all-knowing decree: “the first requisite for the happiness of the people is the abolition of religion”. Not surprisingly, “the people” had no say in it, i.e., their happiness had nothing to do with it. Mao was more direct in his cancel culture approach. First, he noted, “the Communist party must control the guns”. And what cancel culture purpose might that serve? Mao made it perfectly clear stating, “all political power comes from the barrel of a gun” . You can’t be more straightforward than that. Control the guns and you can cancel the opposition. Mao’s Cultural Revolution—cancel culture HEAVY—proved that. Today’s antisocial media employs cancel culture LIGHT by comparison … thus far. The Marx and Mao examples illustrate striking contrasts to the founding principles of the United States. Because of religious persecution elsewhere in the world, the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment pledged freedom of religion along with other basic liberties. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people to peaceably assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances”.

M&Ms don’t endorse any of those freedoms in the First Amendment M&Ms don’t endorse any of those freedoms in the First Amendment. They will cancel each and every one of them given the chance. Of course, the Marx quote was only about cancelling religion. And with that one, think about the number of states and cities that prohibited—a.k.a., CANCELLED—the free exercise of religion during the COVIC-19 pandemic. Hmmm! Cancel culture M&M governors and mayors perchance? The Mao quotes then take us to the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment. It state’s unambiguously, “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed”. Huh! There seems to be a lot of infringing—a.k.a., CANCELLING—going on in many U.S. states and cities these days. Are cancel culture M&Ms responsible again? YES! And efforts are ongoing in 2021 to make “the right … to keep and bear arms” more onerous nationwide. It will be impossible if the cancel culture M&Ms in DC get their way. All this begs the question: How did the U.S. fall this far, this fast? Obviously, the outcome of the 2020 election was a HUGE contributor. However, the long-term degradation of higher education driven by the “intelligentsia” therein set the stage for the free-fall in 2021. To be clear, the Merriam-Webster definition of intelligentsia is: “intellectuals who form an artistic, social, or political vanguard or elite”.

antiwar, antimilitary, anti-America faculty of the Vietnam era trained the next generation of faculty members As most people know, these self-aggrandizing “intellectuals” are found in excess on the self-proclaimed “ELITE” campuses. There’s no mistaking which universities they are, since their “elite” faculty and graduates pontificate about it every day. Little do they realize—or care—that preaching to the masses about the intelligentsia’s greatness and wisdom is viewed by the masses as oral flatulence … less agreeable than its southern cousin. But, these Mensa members and wannabe members know they’re smarter than everyone else, so bottom line: THEY DON’T CARE. The masses aren’t worthy of having a voice. Their opinions can be cancelled automatically; they are the unwashed masses. On-campus today, the most senior “artistic, social, or political” M&Ms got their training during the Vietnam antiwar riots of the 1960s/70s or soon thereafter. They didn’t serve the country, so hating their country came easy. Marx and Mao were their heroes. And, of course, the antiwar, antimilitary, anti-America faculty of the Vietnam era trained the next generation of faculty members who joined their ranks. That indoctrinated group trained the next generation and so on. Is it any wonder the M&M cancel culture influence has proliferated and prospered on U.S. campuses? This self-propagation has been going on for over a half century. EVEN WORSE, they educated [sic]—brainwashed—the nation’s K-12 teachers over all those years. Only recently has the appalling impact on America’s youth become battle-worthy. In this century, actual history is no longer taught in America’s schools. As a result, most young people have no clue what Marxism and Maoism actually mean … the misery those philosophies have inflicted on millions wherever they have gained power. Oh, there are often M&M “elite” at the top that prosper in those systems, BUT that’s while the majority in the country suffer. Today’s uninformed should check out Cambodia from 1975 to 1979. Maybe Pol Pot should be their cancel culture M&M hero. He perfected cancelling, but the educated class didn’t fare so well under him. However, they did contribute to a substantial skull collection available for viewing in the post-Pot era in Cambodia.





M&M regimes: They start by cancelling the opposition’s voices; then they cancel the opposition Not something you want to envision? Well, cancel culture M&M facts—the valid facts, not the M&M manipulated versions—are oftentimes hard to face. So, think about how the M&M regimes succeeded in the past. They start by cancelling the opposition’s voices; then they cancel the opposition—LITERALLY! Does that put a troubling spin on what’s happening in America today? IT SHOULD! The cancel culture M&Ms have been remarkably effective shutting down opposition voices in the U.S. in 2021. Their Big Tech – SS – Gestapo (Canada Free Press, Mar. 30, 2021) allies have served them well getting the job done. Moreover, their public discussions certainly suggest their goal is to cancel the opposition. As noted in that article, “Silencing the right is their starting point. Exterminating the right is the establishment’s (cancel culture M&M’s) ultimate goal, and multiple anarchist elements are collaborating with Big Tech to ensure they’re successful.” Thankfully, a rebellion seems to be building against the toxic garbage being taught at the K-12 level across America (Critical race theory: Diverse group of mothers from across the country speak out, June 12, 2021). The M&Ms may have finally gone too far. Critical race theory has allowed clear-thinking moms in America to recognize the poison being fed to their children and many are saying, ENOUGH! This needs to intensify into a full-blown national movement.





America’s future hangs in the balance. A civil war is raging today and those who love America are losing Clearly, these moms have realized that pissing contests with cancel culture skunks can no longer be avoided. They have jumped into the fray … and the spray. God bless them! Now all American patriots need to have their backs, uniting in the fray and spray. This is a pivotal moment for Lady Liberty and freedom for all. Decades of rot in the U.S. educational system must be confronted NOW! And I would like to propose a theme song to rally behind assuming Saffire, the Uppity Blues Women, can be convinced to change just one word—“No” to “BIG”—in their insightful blues classic from a few years back. That shouldn’t be too much to ask. Which classic? “[No Need] Pissin’ on a Skunk” (https://soundcloud.com/saffire-theuppityblueswomen/no-need-pissin-on-a-skunk-1, June 18, 2009). “[BIG NEED] Pissin’ on a Skunk” would easily apply to every cancel culture M&M polecat regardless of profession: Intelligentsia M&M skunks; K-12 M&M skunks; local, state, and federal politico M&M skunks; Big Tech – SS – Gestapo M&M skunks; etc. Brand them for what they are—“BIG NEED”—and join together to flush them. America’s future hangs in the balance. A civil war is raging today and those who love America are losing. Some wise moms out there are fighting back—some dads too—and they require help from more U.S. patriots. Now is the time to identify a nearby M&M “BIG NEED.” Then … DO YOUR PART!!!

