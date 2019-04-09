WhatFinger

House Judiciary Committee hearing on Hate Crimes and White Nationalism

Candace Owens to Congress: Left Uses Terms Like White Nationalism For Power, To Scare Brown People

Conservative activist Candace Owens addressed a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Hate Crimes and White Nationalism on Tuesday and said the left uses such terms for “fear mongering, power and control.”

“There isn’t a single adult today that in good conscience would make the argument that America is a more racist, more white nationalist society than it was when my grandfather was growing up and yet we are hearing these terms center around today because what they want to say is that brown people need to be scared which seems to be the narrative that we hear every four years right ahead of a presidential election,” Owens said in her opening statement. —More….

